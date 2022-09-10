Alvaro Bautista has extended his championship lead after winning race one of the French WorldSBK round as Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea both crashed.

Starting on pole for the fourth time this season, Rea made a poor start as he lost out to Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding into turn one.

A poor start from championship leader Bautista also saw him lose out to Garrett Gerloff before getting back through on the American at turn five.

Razgatlioglu then gifted the lead to Redding after running wide at turn eight, but crucially for the Yamaha rider he managed to remain ahead of Rea.

There was a double overtake attempt from Rea on the brakes at turn five [lap two], however, the Kawasaki rider ran slightly wide which allowed Razgatlioglu back into the lead.

Then followed huge drama at the start of lap three as Rea lost the rear coming out of the final chicane. A big mistake from the six-time world champion who is now without a win in 10 races.

But what looked like a golden opportunity for race leader Razgatlioglu to overtake Rea in the championship and win his sixth race in seven, was quickly thrown away as he made an error of his own on the brakes heading into turn 14 before falling in the gravel.

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 21 Laps 2 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +4.079s 3 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +6.751s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +8.531s 5 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +9.022s 6 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +17.260s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +20.044s 8 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +20.712s 9 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +21.583s 10 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +23.854s 11 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +26.929s 12 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +27.322s 13 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +28.639s 14 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +37.824s 15 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +38.051s 16 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +40.505s 17 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +40.619s 18 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +41.049s 19 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +41.743s 20 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +49.687s 21 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +51.725s 22 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +51.964s 23 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki +1 Lap 24 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +1 Lap

Both riders managed to get going again, with Razgatlioglu much closer to the rest of the field.

After lining up a move on Redding at the start of lap five, Bautista had to wait another full lap in order to make his move.

Making Redding take a defensive line heading into turn five, Bautista completed a switchback on the run to turn six.

Now the fastest rider on the circuit, Razgatlioglu’s charge through the field began with a move on Oscar Gutierrez.

Razgatlioglu picked off Leandro Mercado and Oliver Konig on the same lap as he continued to pump in fastest laps.

Magny-Cours WorldSBK records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

On course for a possible podium which would have been his first of 2022 and the Bonovo Action BMW team’s first in WorldSBK, Loris Baz crashed from third place before re-joining the action in P18.

As Bautista continued to pull clear of Redding, team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi made a big mistake at turn one as he ran through the gravel and cost himself a potential podium.

Further back, Razgatlioglu was now through on Baz following the French rider’s error, Luca Bernardi and Hafizh Syahrin.

Still a lap down, Rea was involved in a tussle with those fighting for the lower top ten positions as he overtook Lucas Mahias, Andrea Locatelli and Xavi Vierge.

In 13th place, Razgatlioglu made up another two positions on the final lap as he got passed Michael Van Der Mark and Vierge.

Magny-Cours WorldSBK Weekend Schedule

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25

Race 1: 13:00

Sunday

Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00