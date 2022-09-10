France WorldSBK Race (1) Results: Alvaro Bautista wins as Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea crash
Results from Race 1, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France.
Alvaro Bautista has extended his championship lead after winning race one of the French WorldSBK round as Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea both crashed.
Starting on pole for the fourth time this season, Rea made a poor start as he lost out to Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding into turn one.
A poor start from championship leader Bautista also saw him lose out to Garrett Gerloff before getting back through on the American at turn five.
Razgatlioglu then gifted the lead to Redding after running wide at turn eight, but crucially for the Yamaha rider he managed to remain ahead of Rea.
There was a double overtake attempt from Rea on the brakes at turn five [lap two], however, the Kawasaki rider ran slightly wide which allowed Razgatlioglu back into the lead.
Then followed huge drama at the start of lap three as Rea lost the rear coming out of the final chicane. A big mistake from the six-time world champion who is now without a win in 10 races.
But what looked like a golden opportunity for race leader Razgatlioglu to overtake Rea in the championship and win his sixth race in seven, was quickly thrown away as he made an error of his own on the brakes heading into turn 14 before falling in the gravel.
|2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race Results (1)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|21 Laps
|2
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+4.079s
|3
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+6.751s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+8.531s
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+9.022s
|6
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+17.260s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+20.044s
|8
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+20.712s
|9
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+21.583s
|10
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+23.854s
|11
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+26.929s
|12
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+27.322s
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+28.639s
|14
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+37.824s
|15
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+38.051s
|16
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+40.505s
|17
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+40.619s
|18
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+41.049s
|19
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+41.743s
|20
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+49.687s
|21
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+51.725s
|22
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+51.964s
|23
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|24
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+1 Lap
Both riders managed to get going again, with Razgatlioglu much closer to the rest of the field.
After lining up a move on Redding at the start of lap five, Bautista had to wait another full lap in order to make his move.
Making Redding take a defensive line heading into turn five, Bautista completed a switchback on the run to turn six.
Now the fastest rider on the circuit, Razgatlioglu’s charge through the field began with a move on Oscar Gutierrez.
Razgatlioglu picked off Leandro Mercado and Oliver Konig on the same lap as he continued to pump in fastest laps.
Magny-Cours WorldSBK records
Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021)
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
On course for a possible podium which would have been his first of 2022 and the Bonovo Action BMW team’s first in WorldSBK, Loris Baz crashed from third place before re-joining the action in P18.
As Bautista continued to pull clear of Redding, team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi made a big mistake at turn one as he ran through the gravel and cost himself a potential podium.
Further back, Razgatlioglu was now through on Baz following the French rider’s error, Luca Bernardi and Hafizh Syahrin.
Still a lap down, Rea was involved in a tussle with those fighting for the lower top ten positions as he overtook Lucas Mahias, Andrea Locatelli and Xavi Vierge.
In 13th place, Razgatlioglu made up another two positions on the final lap as he got passed Michael Van Der Mark and Vierge.
Magny-Cours WorldSBK Weekend Schedule
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30
Superpole: 10:10-10:25
Race 1: 13:00
Sunday
Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race: 10:00
Race 2: 13:00