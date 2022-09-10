France WorldSBK Race (1) Results: Alvaro Bautista wins as Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea crash

RobertJones's picture
10 Sep 2022
Alvaro Bautista, French WorldSBK 10 September

Results from Race 1, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France.

Alvaro Bautista has extended his championship lead after winning race one of the French WorldSBK round as Toprak Razgatlioglu and Jonathan Rea both crashed.

Starting on pole for the fourth time this season, Rea made a poor start as he lost out to Razgatlioglu and Scott Redding into turn one. 

A poor start from championship leader Bautista also saw him lose out to Garrett Gerloff before getting back through on the American at turn five. 

Razgatlioglu then gifted the lead to Redding after running wide at turn eight, but crucially for the Yamaha rider he managed to remain ahead of Rea. 

There was a double overtake attempt from Rea on the brakes at turn five [lap two], however, the Kawasaki rider ran slightly wide which allowed Razgatlioglu back into the lead. 

Then followed huge drama at the start of lap three as Rea lost the rear coming out of the final chicane. A big mistake from the six-time world champion who is now without a win in 10 races. 

But what looked like a golden opportunity for race leader Razgatlioglu to overtake Rea in the championship and win his sixth race in seven, was quickly thrown away as he made an error of his own on the brakes heading into turn 14 before falling in the gravel. 

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race Results (1)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati21 Laps
2Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+4.079s
3Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+6.751s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+8.531s
5Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+9.022s
6Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+17.260s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+20.044s
8Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+20.712s
9Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+21.583s
10Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+23.854s
11Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+26.929s
12Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+27.322s
13Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+28.639s
14Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+37.824s
15Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+38.051s
16Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+40.505s
17Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+40.619s
18Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+41.049s
19Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+41.743s
20Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+49.687s
21Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+51.725s
22Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+51.964s
23Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+1 Lap
24Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+1 Lap

Both riders managed to get going again, with Razgatlioglu much closer to the rest of the field. 

After lining up a move on Redding at the start of lap five, Bautista had to wait another full lap in order to make his move.

Making Redding take a defensive line heading into turn five, Bautista completed a switchback on the run to turn six. 

Now the fastest rider on the circuit, Razgatlioglu’s charge through the field began with a move on Oscar Gutierrez. 

Razgatlioglu picked off Leandro Mercado and Oliver Konig on the same lap as he continued to pump in fastest laps. 

Magny-Cours WorldSBK records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021) 

2021 Race Winners 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

On course for a possible podium which would have been his first of 2022 and the Bonovo Action BMW team’s first in WorldSBK, Loris Baz crashed from third place before re-joining the action in P18.

As Bautista continued to pull clear of Redding, team-mate Michael Ruben Rinaldi made a big mistake at turn one as he ran through the gravel and cost himself a potential podium. 

Further back, Razgatlioglu was now through on Baz following the French rider’s error, Luca Bernardi and Hafizh Syahrin. 

Still a lap down, Rea was involved in a tussle with those fighting for the lower top ten positions as he overtook Lucas Mahias, Andrea Locatelli and Xavi Vierge.

In 13th place, Razgatlioglu made up another two positions on the final lap as he got passed Michael Van Der Mark and Vierge.  

Magny-Cours WorldSBK Weekend Schedule 

Saturday 

Free Practice 3: 08:00-08:30

Superpole: 10:10-10:25 

Race 1: 13:00 

Sunday 

Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00

 