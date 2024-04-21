2024 British Superbikes: Navarra - Race Results (2)

Results from race two, round one of the 2024 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Navarra, as Ryan Vickers completed a double win.

Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Navarra, Race 2
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Navarra, Race 2
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Ryan Vickers came through from sixth on the grid, with a last lap save needed to pull off his second win at the Circuio de Navarra, for a career first double.

After having to avoid an in trouble Rory Skinner on the first lap, the OMG Grilla rider still managed to find himself third. From there it was once again a three-way battle from the Yamahas in the early stages, though pressure did come from first Tommy Bridewell, then later Leon Haslam.

It was Kyle Ryde out front from the first lap, before Danny Kent took over lead duties. Vickers made his move in the same preferred location as in race one, waiting until the end of lap nine to set up the run to take the lead on lap ten.

From there the #7 tried for a break, but with two more Yamaha bikes to contend with, the pace they could run was similar. Instead Vickers aimed for clean laps, which kept him out front. There was enough of a gap to deal with a huge moment on the final lap coming out of the final corner - the bike all but gone and a crash looking certain, the Norfolk based rider somehow managed to pull the Yamaha back upright for his fourth career win and first double.

The roles behind were reversed from race one, with Kent giving chase on the McAMS sponsored Mar-Train Yamaha bike. A first win was close, finishing just 0.277s behind as he almost made the most of Vickers’ nearly crash.

Kent was sure of a better performance in the second race after a podium in the first allowed him to identify the areas where his McAMS Yamaha was struggling with grip, particularly in the hairpin corner.

 

 
Bike altered, Kent was finding the windier conditions hard to deal with, while the heat was bothering third place man Ryde. After starting from pole, he was still all smiles post-race with two trophies collected as the second OMG bike completed another all Yamaha podium.

Leon Haslam had a much improved race two. Having earned fourth on the grid, the elevated position allowed him to catch the frontrunners. On the back of the Yamaha trio for much of the later stages until he lost contact over the final laps to finish just over eight seconds behind the winner for his ROKiT BMW Motorrad team.

Christian Iddon  made up the most places in the race, picking off eight rivals to finish at the front of the chasing group for Oxford Products Ducati, the manufacturers highest placed rider.

Jason O’Halloran won the battle of the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki teammates, taking sixth - just - over Max Cook.

Irwin goes backwards

Glenn Irwin had a strong position on the grid after a good race one, which had seen him just off the podium. Looking to make the move into the rostrum spots second time around an awful start saw the Hager PBM Ducati going the wrong way from a front row start, dropping to tenth briefly before sitting in eighth.

A huge push from the Northern Irish rider saw him sat in behind Iddon. The work to get there seemed to render his tyres spent as he dropped back again in the latter stages, for an eventual eighth. 

British Superbikes Round One - Navarra - Race results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Ryan VickersGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)32m 34.576s
2Danny KentGBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.277s
3Kyle RydeGBROMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha)+0.900s
4Leon HaslamGBRROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+8.468s
5Christian IddonGBROxford Products Racing (Ducati)+9.894s
6Jason O'HalloranAUSCompletely Motorbikes (Kawasaki)+11.848s
7Max CookGBRCompletely Motorbike(Kawasaki)+11.920s
8Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+13.974s
9Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+15.631s
10Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+15.860s
11Josh BrookesAUSFHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW)+16.022s
12Lee JacksonGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+22.519s
13Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+22.610s
14Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+29.198s
15Storm StaceyGBRLKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki)+34.361s
16Franco BourneGBRRapid Honda (Honda)+37.349s
17Alex OlsenGBRCumins by Team IWR(Honda)+38.216s
18Brayden ElliottAUSDAO Racing(Kawasaki)+44.291s
19Jamie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+51.022s
20Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki)+59.130s
21Dean HarrisonGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)DNF
22Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)DNF
24Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad(BMW)DNF
25Danny BuchanGBRDAO Racing (Kawasaki)DNF
26Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)DNF
27Louis ValleleyGBRNP Racing (Kawasaki)DNF
28Lewis RolloGBRIN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia)DNF
29Tom NeaveGBRSTAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki)DNS

Charlie Nesbitt again found himself rooted to ninth for MasterMac Honda, with Peter Hickman in close company for a top ten finish for FHO Racing.

In turn, he had pressure behind from teammate Josh Brookes, who finished eleventh in the close group.

There was a gap before the remaining points finishers reached the chequered flag, with Lee Jackson leading the next group in twelfth for MasterMac Honda.

Andrew Irwin was 13th for the factory Honda team, Billy McConnell 14th for Look Forward Racing and Storm Stacey 15th for LKQ Euro Car Parts.

Alex Olsen was the best of the Pathways riders, coming home in 17th for Cumins by Team IWR.

Official British Superbike Navarra Records:

There are no historical records available for Navarra as it is a new track for the BSB championship.

Navarra Records in 2024:

FP1 best lap: Ryan Vickers - 1m 36.531s

FP2 best lap: Kyle Ryde - 1m 36.584s

Superpole Lap: Danny Kent -1m 36.609s

Warm-Up: Danny Kent  -1m 36.253s

Race One Best Lap: Kyle Ryde - 1m 36.896s

DNF for Bridewell

The bike gremlins were well and truly back for Tommy Bridewell in race two.

After a series of engine and gearbox woes which saw him taken off track in Superpole for the smoke from his bike, stopping again in morning warm-up, a finish in seventh in race one saw things looking up for the defending champion.

The #1 plate was truly in the mix after a fantastic start and was busy with overtakes with the Yamahas out front, when suddenly the issues returned, taking Bridewell from third in the race.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Tom Neave did not start after his earlier huge crash in race one. Lewis Rollo also did not set a lap in race two. There was an early crash from Fraser Rogers from eighth on lap two.

Danny Buchan returned to the pits soon after as did Rory Skinner, who lasted until lap six.

There was a final late fall for Dean Harrison.

Championship Standings

With two races completed Vickers leads the way after securing both wins, leaving Navarro with a maximum 36 points.

After their switch of positions in the two races Danny Kent and Kyle Ryde are both six points off his total on 30.

Consistency sees Iddon fourth overall on21 after the first BSB round, with 2023 runner-up Glenn Irwin fifth on twenty points after his start to the season didn’t go to plan.

Reigning champion Bridewell is even further adrift after a difficult meet, with just 9 points collected, leaving him 12th overall.
 

                                                                                      

