2024 British Superbikes: Navarra - Race Results (2)

Ryan Vickers came through from sixth on the grid, with a last lap save needed to pull off his second win at the Circuio de Navarra, for a career first double.

After having to avoid an in trouble Rory Skinner on the first lap, the OMG Grilla rider still managed to find himself third. From there it was once again a three-way battle from the Yamahas in the early stages, though pressure did come from first Tommy Bridewell, then later Leon Haslam.

It was Kyle Ryde out front from the first lap, before Danny Kent took over lead duties. Vickers made his move in the same preferred location as in race one, waiting until the end of lap nine to set up the run to take the lead on lap ten.

From there the #7 tried for a break, but with two more Yamaha bikes to contend with, the pace they could run was similar. Instead Vickers aimed for clean laps, which kept him out front. There was enough of a gap to deal with a huge moment on the final lap coming out of the final corner - the bike all but gone and a crash looking certain, the Norfolk based rider somehow managed to pull the Yamaha back upright for his fourth career win and first double.

The roles behind were reversed from race one, with Kent giving chase on the McAMS sponsored Mar-Train Yamaha bike. A first win was close, finishing just 0.277s behind as he almost made the most of Vickers’ nearly crash.

Kent was sure of a better performance in the second race after a podium in the first allowed him to identify the areas where his McAMS Yamaha was struggling with grip, particularly in the hairpin corner.



Bike altered, Kent was finding the windier conditions hard to deal with, while the heat was bothering third place man Ryde. After starting from pole, he was still all smiles post-race with two trophies collected as the second OMG bike completed another all Yamaha podium.

Leon Haslam had a much improved race two. Having earned fourth on the grid, the elevated position allowed him to catch the frontrunners. On the back of the Yamaha trio for much of the later stages until he lost contact over the final laps to finish just over eight seconds behind the winner for his ROKiT BMW Motorrad team.

Christian Iddon made up the most places in the race, picking off eight rivals to finish at the front of the chasing group for Oxford Products Ducati, the manufacturers highest placed rider.

Jason O’Halloran won the battle of the Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki teammates, taking sixth - just - over Max Cook.

Irwin goes backwards

Glenn Irwin had a strong position on the grid after a good race one, which had seen him just off the podium. Looking to make the move into the rostrum spots second time around an awful start saw the Hager PBM Ducati going the wrong way from a front row start, dropping to tenth briefly before sitting in eighth.

A huge push from the Northern Irish rider saw him sat in behind Iddon. The work to get there seemed to render his tyres spent as he dropped back again in the latter stages, for an eventual eighth.

British Superbikes Round One - Navarra - Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Ryan Vickers GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) 32m 34.576s 2 Danny Kent GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +0.277s 3 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing (Yamaha) +0.900s 4 Leon Haslam GBR ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +8.468s 5 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Racing (Ducati) +9.894s 6 Jason O'Halloran AUS Completely Motorbikes (Kawasaki) +11.848s 7 Max Cook GBR Completely Motorbike(Kawasaki) +11.920s 8 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +13.974s 9 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +15.631s 10 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +15.860s 11 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad(BMW) +16.022s 12 Lee Jackson GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +22.519s 13 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +22.610s 14 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +29.198s 15 Storm Stacey GBR LKQ Euro Car Parts (Kawasaki) +34.361s 16 Franco Bourne GBR Rapid Honda (Honda) +37.349s 17 Alex Olsen GBR Cumins by Team IWR(Honda) +38.216s 18 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing(Kawasaki) +44.291s 19 Jamie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +51.022s 20 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Kawasaki) +59.130s 21 Dean Harrison GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 22 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 24 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNF 25 Danny Buchan GBR DAO Racing (Kawasaki) DNF 26 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) DNF 27 Louis Valleley GBR NP Racing (Kawasaki) DNF 28 Lewis Rollo GBR IN Competition/SENCAT(Aprilia) DNF 29 Tom Neave GBR STAUFF Fluid Power (Kawasaki) DNS

Charlie Nesbitt again found himself rooted to ninth for MasterMac Honda, with Peter Hickman in close company for a top ten finish for FHO Racing.

In turn, he had pressure behind from teammate Josh Brookes, who finished eleventh in the close group.

There was a gap before the remaining points finishers reached the chequered flag, with Lee Jackson leading the next group in twelfth for MasterMac Honda.

Andrew Irwin was 13th for the factory Honda team, Billy McConnell 14th for Look Forward Racing and Storm Stacey 15th for LKQ Euro Car Parts.

Alex Olsen was the best of the Pathways riders, coming home in 17th for Cumins by Team IWR.

Official British Superbike Navarra Records:

There are no historical records available for Navarra as it is a new track for the BSB championship.

Navarra Records in 2024:

FP1 best lap: Ryan Vickers - 1m 36.531s

FP2 best lap: Kyle Ryde - 1m 36.584s

Superpole Lap: Danny Kent -1m 36.609s

Warm-Up: Danny Kent -1m 36.253s

Race One Best Lap: Kyle Ryde - 1m 36.896s

DNF for Bridewell

The bike gremlins were well and truly back for Tommy Bridewell in race two.

After a series of engine and gearbox woes which saw him taken off track in Superpole for the smoke from his bike, stopping again in morning warm-up, a finish in seventh in race one saw things looking up for the defending champion.

The #1 plate was truly in the mix after a fantastic start and was busy with overtakes with the Yamahas out front, when suddenly the issues returned, taking Bridewell from third in the race.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Tom Neave did not start after his earlier huge crash in race one. Lewis Rollo also did not set a lap in race two. There was an early crash from Fraser Rogers from eighth on lap two.

Danny Buchan returned to the pits soon after as did Rory Skinner, who lasted until lap six.

There was a final late fall for Dean Harrison.

Championship Standings

With two races completed Vickers leads the way after securing both wins, leaving Navarro with a maximum 36 points.

After their switch of positions in the two races Danny Kent and Kyle Ryde are both six points off his total on 30.

Consistency sees Iddon fourth overall on21 after the first BSB round, with 2023 runner-up Glenn Irwin fifth on twenty points after his start to the season didn’t go to plan.

Reigning champion Bridewell is even further adrift after a difficult meet, with just 9 points collected, leaving him 12th overall.

