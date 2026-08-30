2026 British Superbikes: Cadwell Park- Race Results (1)

The opening BSB race at round eight, Cadwell Park saw Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha rider Rory Skinner get the holeshot from second and stay ahead, with a gap after his nearest rival Bradley Ray fell for his first win of the season.

Ray started from pole position after topping the earlier Superpole session, but Skinner was ahead by the very first corner. Ray was looking to put on a pass through Park on lap four and managed to stay onboard his McAMS Yamaha when he ran wide.

The warning wasn’t heeded and the next lap, trying the same move, Ray fell at Park, followed off by Bathams AJN Ducati rider Storm Stacey in a separate crash at the same corner, from fourth.

That left the Scottish rider with a comfortable gap for most of the race. A late attempt at catching the Yamaha from Kyle Ryde saw Skinner respond, for his first win at BSB not to come at his home track of Knockhill, and on his third different manufacturer, with his previous two wins coming on BMW and Ducati machinery over the last three years.

Ryde had slipped back from third on the grid to sixth, feeling under the weather, he Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions rider had to rally. The reigning champion was able to stage a comeback and put in a pass on Leon Haslam on the start/finish straight to move into second on the end of lap 13 to finish 2.346s behind Skinner.

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Haslam was third, completing the podium, clear of he group behind.

Scott Redding was struggling in qualifying, lacking laps at a less familiar track, but made up ground in the race, helped by crashes ahead to limit his damage in the title hunt, finishing fourth for Hager PBM Ducati.

The number 45 pulled clear of Jason O’Halloran and Lee Jackson, who were still battling on the last lap, with the Honda Racing UK rider pulling ahead late on for fifth, with DAO Racing rider Jackson sixth.

Max Cook was a lonely seventh for AJN Steelstock bimota, with a gap back to Danny Kent, who was up to eighth after failing to get out of Q1 and starting 16th on the second Cheshire Mouldings bike.

The former Moto3 champion held his own advantage over Josh Brookes, who was ninth after knocking off Glenn Irwin from the same position at Park Corner, with race direction handing the DAO rider a two second long lap equivalent penalty for causing a crash.

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Ilya Mikhalchik was the top rookie to finish on the ROKiT BMW Motorrad bike, completing the top ten.

Fraser Rogers was next to the chequered flag, almost six second later for TAG Honda, ahead of he battle for 12th which was won by Rhys Irwin for MasterMac Honda ahead of Charlie Nesbitt on the second TAG bike, who had to settle for 13th.

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The remining points on offer went to Luke Hedger for Whitecliffe CDH Racing in 14th and Eugene McManus in 15th on the second MasterMac bike.



Official British Superbike Cadwell Park Records:

Outright BSB lap record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.329s (Yamaha, Superpole, 2026)

Pole record: Bradley Ray 1’ 25.457s (Yamaha, 2022)

Fastest race lap record : Bradley Ray 1’ 25.472s (Yamaha, 2025)

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2025:

Qualifying (Superpole): 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

Race 1: 1 Bradley Ray (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)

Race 2 (sprint): 1 Tommy Bridewell (2 Kyle Ryde, 3 Andrew Irwin)

Race 3: 1 Kyle Ryde (2 Andrew Irwin, 3 Tommy Bridewell)

On his return to BSB to help out Andrew Irwin and the MET fonaCAB team, Danny Buchan had been on course for a point for much of he race distance, but dropped to the back of his trio of bikes on track to just miss out, finishing 16th.

Christian Iddon was off track with what seemed to be a technical issue at the start of the race, retiring to the pits soon after. Richard Kerr also returned to he garage having bike woes all weekend so far.

Ryan Vickers had just passed O’Halloran for fifth when he tried to keep his bike going forward past rookie Joe Talbot, at Park, the scene of every crash in Race 1. He fell, collecting the rookie, with the duo hugging it out off track after the accident.

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Vickers, already in recovery mode after a trip over the grass earlier in the race, had set he fastest lap, so was due be on pole for the sprint on Monday, but a trip to race direction after the race saw him receive a point on his licence for the crash, and a three place grid demotion - so will instead line up fourth, with Ray back on pole.



Championship Standings

Ryde arrived with 348 points and a 47 point lead. Second sees him up to 364 points, now 51 ahead of nearest rival Redding.

Ray stays third and on 257 after his DNF, with Haslam closing in now on 237 points in fourth. Vickers stays fifth on 199.

Talbot remains top rookie in 13th overall without adding to his tally, on 101, wit nearest rival Mikhalchik on 52 points after 22 races.

Full results from Cadwell Park BSB Race 1:

2026 British Superbikes Round 8 - Cadwell Park - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) 26' 04.431s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) 2.346s 3 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Racing (Ducati) 3.237s 4 Scott Redding GBR Hager PBM Racing Team (Ducati) 7.257s 5 Jason O'Halloran AUS Honda Racing UK (Honda) 9.171s 6 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 9.341s 7 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) 11.162s 8 Danny Kent GBR Cheshire Mouldings Yamaha (Yamaha) 16.662s 9 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 23.137s 10 Ilya Mikhalchik UKR ROKiT BMW Motorrad British Superbike Race Team 27.519s 11 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 33.202s 12 Rhys Irwin IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 36.348s 13 Charlie Nesbitt GBR TAG Honda (Honda) 36.638s 14 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 40.154s 15 Eugene McManus IRL MasterMac Honda (Honda) 40.277s 16 Danny Buchan GBR MET fonaCAB Racing Ducati (Ducati) 40.524s 17 Brayden Elliott AUS NP Racing (Honda) 1' 22.343s 18 Glenn Irwin GBR Nitrous Coin Nitrous Competitions Racing (Ducati) DNF 19 Joe Talbot GBR AJN Steelstock (bimota) DNF 20 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) DNF 21 Bradley Ray GBR McAMS Yamaha (Yamaha) DNF 22 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing (Ducati) DNF 23 Richard Kerr IRL SM Racing (Honda) DNF 24 Christian Iddon GBR Sencat Racing (Yamaha) DNF

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