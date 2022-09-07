F1 2023 driver market update - the key issues still to be resolved

Red Bull, Ferrari, Mercedes, McLaren and Aston Martin have all got their driver pairings sorted for F1 2023.

Esteban Ocon, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon will all lead their respective teams’ charges next season but the identity of their teammates are still unknown.

How will things play out?

AlphaTauri

Starting with AlphaTauri, Red Bull’s junior team have already confirmed Pierre Gasly for next season.

However, with Fernando Alonso moving to Aston Martin, Alpine are in need of a replacement.

Gasly is the firm favourite to replace Alonso, leaving at least one vacancy at AlphaTauri.

AlphaTauri are expected to retain Yuki Tsunoda for 2023 but are looking for a second driver.

Highly-rated IndyCar star Colton Herta is at the top of Red Bull’s wishlist but that depends on the FIA’s giving him special dispensation to race as he doesn’t have the required super licence points.

Given that F1 wants an American driver and Herta is clear proven in IndyCar, surely it will happen eventually.

Alpine have their eyes set on Gasly, but what if that doesn’t happen?

If AlphaTauri are unable to find an adequate replacement for the Frenchman, Christian Horner confirmed at Zandvoort then they wouldn’t let Gasly go.

Outside of Gasly, Alpine could opt to reunite with Daniel Ricciardo - he drove for the team in 2019 and 2020 when it was called Renault.

Mick Schumacher is also a potential option and is Ocon’s favoured choice.

Sauber junior Theo Pourchaire is rated highly by Alpine but would be a riskier choice.

Similarly with Alpine’s own junior driver, Jack Doohan, who probably needs another year in F2.

Haas

Haas have yet to confirm Mick Schumacher for next year, with Guenther Steiner reiterating that the team is in no rush to decide Magnussen’s teammate for 2023.

Former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi will drive for the team in two FP1 sessions, giving the team crucial data about the Italian’s performance levels and whether he would be an upgrade on Schumacher.

In Schumacher’s defence, since his maiden points finish at Silverstone, he’s enjoyed a notable improvement in pace and consistency, often being the quicker of the two Haas drivers.

Given the choice between Schumacher and Giovinazzi, the former is doing enough as of late to remain in F1.

Alfa Romeo

Team boss Frederic Vasseur has expressed his desire to keep Zhou Guanyu alongside Bottas.

While Zhou’s points tally is minimal, his improved form coincided with Alfa Romeo’s downturn in performance relative to the midfield.

Zhou has managed to out-qualify Bottas in recent rounds and has proven to be a capable driver in his rookie season.

Vasseur confirmed at Zandvoort that a decision would be made at the end of the month, likely to be Zhou.

Williams

Finally, Williams still need to decide who will team up with Albon in 2023.

With Piastri no longer on the driver market, the Grove team have limited options.

Nicholas Latifi has been told that his future is in his own hands but he has shown very few signs of improving.

Logan Sargeant, who’s part of Williams’ academy, is a potential option but will need to finish the F2 season strongly to obtain the required amount of super licence points.

Reigning Formula E champion Nyck de Vries is another potential candidate and was tipped to join the team before Albon got the drive, however, given that he’s driving for Aston Martin in FP1 at Monza, that seems less likely.