Ferrari show off revised yellow livery for Italian GP

Ferrari are running this yellow-marked livery to celebrate 75 years since the car company was founded.

Their 2022 challenger will feature yellow on the front wing, rear wing, Halo and engine cover.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz will also wear yellow helmets and race suits as part of the celebrations this weekend at Monza.

It’s not the first time Ferrari have run a special livery, sporting a darker red colour scheme at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix to celebrate their 1000th race in F1.

A statement on Ferrari’s website, said: “From the Scuderia’s beginnings in 1929 and later when the car company was founded 75 years ago, Enzo Ferrari chose yellow, which along with blue is one of the colours of the Modena emblem, to feature on the company’s coat of arms, the Prancing Horse with the tricolour band at the top. It’s a very special look to mark a very special occasion, the 100 year anniversary of the Monza circuit.”

Ferrari last won the Italian GP in 2019 with Charles Leclerc beating the two Mercedes drivers - Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton - to the victory.