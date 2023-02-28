Based on what we’ve seen and heard across three days of pre-season testing at Sakhir, we’ve had a go at ranking the F1 teams ahead of the first race of the new campaign.

Due to the many variables at play during pre-season testing, attempting to form a competitive picture can prove to be a fruitless undertaking fraught with potential embarrassment.

Red Bull look incredibly FAST this season | F1 2023 Video of Red Bull look incredibly FAST this season | F1 2023

But that hasn’t stopped us trying…

Lewis Larkam’s prediction

1) Red Bull

2) Ferrari

3) Mercedes

4) Aston Martin

5) Alpine

6) Alfa Romeo

7) Haas

8) McLaren

9) AlphaTauri

10) Williams

LL: It would be foolish to bet against Red Bull, who once again look the class of the F1 field in 2023. Ferrari appear to be lagging a bit behind, while Mercedes might just find themselves in an unwanted early battle with a resurgent Aston Martin seemingly destined to head a congested midfield pack. Haas have made encouraging progress but things look bleak for McLaren, who are in danger of falling towards the lower-end of the midfield.

Connor McDonagh’s prediction

1) Red Bull

2) Ferrari

3) Mercedes

4) Aston Martin

5) Alpine

6) Haas

7) Alfa Romeo

8) AlphaTauri

9) McLaren

10) Williams

CM: The top two are very easy to predict - the hard bit is what the gap will be between Red Bull and Ferrari. Aston Martin’s race pace during testing was encouraging, better than even Mercedes’, but I am sceptical that a midfield team could overturn such a deficit over the winter. Alpine will be in the mix, with Haas, Alfa Romeo and AlphaTauri close behind. McLaren will likely start 2023 with another disappointing Bahrain GP, with both cars probably out in Q1.