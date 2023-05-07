A devastating drive from Verstappen to win from ninth on the grid. The only blemish on his weekend - his first run in Q3.

Sergio Perez - 8

Good, but not good enough for Perez in Miami. He never looked comfortable relative to Verstappen throughout the various sessions.

Fernando Alonso - 9

The experienced Spaniard continues to deliver. Four podiums in five races - another mighty Sunday drive for the two-time world champion.

George Russell - 8.5

Russell’s best drive of the season. P4 is pretty impressive given how much Mercedes struggled for one-lap pace in Miami.

Carlos Sainz - 8

After struggling so much for pace in Baku, Sainz deserves credit for how he recovered in Miami. While he was a step behind Leclerc in one-lap pace (before his car), Sainz kept it on the black stuff and was consistent. His rating would have been slightly higher had it not been for a speeding penalty.

Lewis Hamilton - 7.5

The seven-time world champion was a surprise exit in Q2, slumping to his worst qualifying position on US soil. Mercedes performed better on race day, allowing Hamilton to ultimately finish sixth. A solid drive albeit out-shone by Russell.

Charles Leclerc - 6

A torrid weekend overall for Leclerc. He crashed in qualifying and seemed to lack any pace during the race. He spent most of it battling the Haas of Magnussen.

Pierre Gasly - 8.5

An exemplary weekend for Gasly in Miami. On it in qualifying, backed up with a strong race drive. He was picked off by Hamilton and Leclerc late on.

Esteban Ocon - 7

Unfortunate to not maximise qualifying due to the red flag, he recovered well to finish ninth.

Kevin Magnussen - 9

Magnussen backed up a superb fourth in qualifying with a fighting drive to tenth. No doubt, his efforts deserved more than a solitary point. His race-long battle with Leclerc was a highlight.

Yuki Tsunoda - 8

Tsunoda narrowly missed out on the points. While he was out-qualified by teammate de Vries for the first time this year - reflected in his overall rating - it was another impressive Sunday drive from the AlphaTauri driver.

Lance Stroll - 3

The worst-performing driver this weekend. He was knocked out in Q1 while his teammate put it on the front row. He never looked like scoring a point in the grand prix.

Valtteri Bottas - 6.5

After a run of poor races, Bottas was back on form as he claimed Alfa Romeo’s first Q3 appearance of the year. He didn’t quite have the pace to maintain a top 10 finish on race day.

Alex Albon - 6.5

Albon seemed to get the most out of the Williams, but like Bottas in the Alfa, they didn’t really have the pace to finish in the top 10.

Nico Hulkenberg - 5

A step behind teammate Magnussen following his crash in practice.

Zhou Guanyu - 5

Zhou was well behind teammate Bottas in qualifying, blaming a lack of slipstream for the substantial deficit.

Lando Norris - 6

A woeful weekend from McLaren in Miami. Norris’ race was ruined when he was clattered by de Vries at the start.

Nyck de Vries - 4

While de Vries was able to out-qualify Tsunoda for the first time this year, his good work was undone on the opening lap when he smashed into the back of Norris’ McLaren.

Oscar Piastri - 4.5

Not at Norris’ level in a weekend where McLaren had the slowest car on the grid.

Logan Sargeant - 4

Sargeant struggled for pace on his first visit to Miami.