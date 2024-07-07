British GP F1 driver ratings: Two 10/10 ratings given out at Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton - 10

While Hamilton was beaten in qualifying by Russell, he delivered a masterclass in the race to claim his 104th career victory. He adapted better than Russell in the changeable conditions and his switch to the slick tyres to get ahead of Norris was crucial. Plus, his management of the softs was mighty.

Max Verstappen - 9

Verstappen continues to get the most out of the RB20. Realistically, Verstappen should have finished fifth, but he came home in second. The strategy calls were on point - and he played a big part in that.

Lando Norris - 8.5

Another ‘what if’ moment for Norris when McLaren put him on the softs, not the mediums, for his final stop. Up until that point he drove a solid race with McLaren once again excelling in changeable conditions.

The podium (L to R): Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing, second; Peter…

Oscar Piastri - 8

A missed opportunity for Piastri, through no fault of his own, as he was forced to stay out an extra lap during the changeover to dry tyres.

Carlos Sainz - 9

Given Ferrari clearly had the fourth-best car at Silverstone, it’s hard to be too critical of Sainz. He got the most out of it - fifth with the fastest lap is great damage limitation.

Nico Hulkenberg - 10

Along with Hamilton, Hulkenberg was our star of the weekend. He out-qualified a Ferrari before securing another sixth-place. Haas will certainly miss Hulkenberg when he leaves for Sauber next year.

Lance Stroll - 8

A tidy weekend from Stroll as he out-performed Alonso at Aston Martin’s home race.

Fernando Alonso - 7

Alonso’s odd run of performances continued this weekend as Stroll had the edge. Given how well Alonso started the year, the frequency of Stroll having the advantage is quite concerning.

Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24 and Fernando Alonso (ESP)…

Alex Albon - 8

An impressive weekend for Albon as Williams looked to be back on form in front of their home fans. Two crucial points as they pulled away from Sauber in the race for ninth in the constructors’ championship.

Yuki Tsunoda - 7.5

A quietly impressive weekend for Tsunoda as he picked up a point. He had a clear edge over Ricciardo.

Logan Sargeant - 7

One of Sargeant’s better weekends in F1. He narrowly missed out on Q3 before fighting for a top 10 finish on race day.

Kevin Magnussen - 5.5

Given the pace of Hulkenberg, Magnussen underperformed this weekend. He was knocked out in Q1 before losing out to Sargeant on-track. Not a great Sunday as he fights for his F1 future.

Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12,…

Daniel Ricciardo - 6

Ricciardo was a step behind Tsunoda at the British GP.

Charles Leclerc - 5.5

Another disastrous weekend for Leclerc. He was knocked out in Q2 before a poorly timed switch to the intermediates. While Ferrari were clearly the fourth-fastest team at Silverstone, Leclerc needs to be focusing on damage limitation.

Valtteri Bottas - 6

Bottas was beaten by Zhou for the first time in conventional qualifying, failing to improve as the track ramped up at the end of Q1. He had a quiet race having started on the medium before switching on to the intermediates and then the dries again at the right time.

Esteban Ocon - 6

An off weekend for Alpine as Ocon was left to rue a number of operational decisions in qualifying. The race didn’t go much better as he was one of the drivers to fit intermediates too early.

Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing RB20. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Sergio Perez - 3

Perez’s horrid run of form continued at Silverstone with yet another Q1 exit. This time it was due to an off at Copse on an out-lap. An early switch to the intermediates, like Leclerc, didn’t pay off as he was lapped twice.

Zhou Guanyu - 5.5

Zhou out-qualified teammate Bottas for the first time this season (excluding sprint qualifying). Starting on the softs didn’t work out for Zhou as he plummeted down the order before being forced into a

George Russell - 8

Russell was sensational in qualifying to claim the third pole position of his career. While he looked comfortable in dry conditions, he lost out as the race progressed, compounded by having to queue behind Hamilton when they switched to intermediates.

Pierre Gasly - N/A

Given Gasly’s astonishing 50-place grid penalty - and DNS at Silverstone - it’s impossible to fairly rate his weekend.