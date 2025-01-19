The earth-shattering, unexpected F1 storyline of 2025 predicted

A Max Verstappen meltdown or more Mercedes misery?

Our experts have been trying to predict the major storyline in 2025 that will rock the Formula 1 paddock.

Lewis Hamilton’s switch to Ferrari, plus the battle for the fastest car between Red Bull and McLaren, have shaken up the sport.

But which whisper will turn into reality? Which smooth relationship could suddenly explode?

Crash.net writers predict the drama that will unfold this season…

Lewis Larkam: Max Verstappen’s relationship with Red Bull and how the team copes with the loss of key personnel and increased competition.

We saw the first real cracks appear at Red Bull last season amid scandal, political turmoil and on-track performance struggles - all of which frustrated Verstappen and left him considering his future.

While Red Bull and Verstappen somewhat weathered the storm and won the drivers’ title, it will be fascinating to see how things unfold in 2025 and whether the team completely implodes, or can bounce back from a tough year.

There is also huge pressure on Red Bull’s new powertrains division to get their first in-house engine right for the all-important 2026 rules overhaul.

Red Bull’s performance, or lack of it, will ultimately be key to Verstappen’s future as Mercedes continue to circle with interest.

Connor McDonagh: With the impending 2026 regulations coming into play, the timing of when teams abandon their hopes in 2025 to fully focus on next year will be an interesting one.

We saw in 2008 when Ferrari and McLaren remained in title contention up until the final race and thus focused on that season, putting them on the back foot for the new regulations in 2009.

In that same season, BMW abandoned any hopes of the title with Robert Kubica in 2008 by switching their focus onto the new rules - but they still started the following year well behind the leading teams so that gamble didn’t pay off.

Lewis Duncan: Mercedes has taken a big punt on promoting Andrea Kimi Antonelli to an F1 seat so soon in his racing career.

This will either go one of two ways: Kimi Antonelli will prove to be a generational talent rookie, or hideously struggle as it becomes clear that his promotion came too soon.

The 2023 Formula Regional European Champion was rushed into Formula 2 for 2024, in which he managed two victories - though one was a reversed-grid sprint - and was a consistent top six contender on his way to sixth in the standings.

He did also beat highly rated Prema team-mate Oliver Bearman, who joins Haas in 2025, in the standings. Though Bearman was beset by bad luck through campaign which was twice interrupted by F1 call-ups.

Mercedes will do what it can to keep pressure off him, but his every move will be scrutinised. And if it doesn’t work out, some serious questions will be asked of Mercedes senior management, not least when there were some good names on the current grid up for grabs.