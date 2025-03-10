10 rule changes for 2025 F1 season

The new F1 season kicks off this weekend at the Australian Grand Prix, and there are several key changes to the rules for the new season.

Here’s a look at the headline rule tweaks ahead of the first race in Melbourne:

No point for fastest lap

Drivers who finish inside the top 10 and set the fastest lap will no longer be awarded an additional championship point. The decision to remove it likely stems from Daniel Ricciardo’s last-ditch effort to steal it off Lando Norris at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix.

Ricciardo, who was at the back of the field driving for Racing Bulls, stole the fastest lap from Norris. While it was just a single point, in a tight championship battle, some felt that Red Bull could tactically use their sister team to stop their rivals from taking the fastest lap.

Flexi-wing clampdown

Flexible front and rear wings have been a major talking point since the middle of last season. McLaren’s flexi-rear wing, highlighted at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, attracted the attention of the whole F1 paddock.

From round nine (Spain), stricter tests are being imposed on front wings, which could shake up the competitive order.

Cooling measures for drivers

The sweltering conditions experienced by drivers at the 2023 Qatar Grand Prix forced the FIA to introduce a specialist cooling vest. A ‘heat hazard’ warning will be used when temperatures reach 31 degrees Celsius, giving drivers the option of wearing the new cooling vest.

In 2025, this remains optional, though, with it likely to become mandatory next year.

More track time for rookies

Rookies will be given more track time during official F1 practice sessions in 2025. Before this year, all 10 teams were required to run a rookie driver twice throughout the season.

This has been doubled for 2025, with teams permitted to run rookies twice per car. For Alpine, Mercedes, Sauber, and Racing Bulls, running rookie drivers with two or fewer starts fulfils half of the required quota.

Monaco GP shake-up

One of the biggest changes for this year is for the Monaco Grand Prix. All 20 drivers must make two pit stops during the 78-lap race around the principality.

This has been introduced to potentially spice up the show due to fears that the race in Monte Carlo is too much of a precession.

Harsher penalties for swearing

Max Verstappen

One of this season's most controversial rule tweaks is harsher penalties for using foul language. This applies to all FIA racing series.

Rally driver Adrien Fourmaux was fined for using the F-word during a TV interview.

Unlimited gearboxes

The FIA has removed the restrictions on the number of gearbox components teams can use. It means there are no penalties for exceeding gearbox components.

Previously, drivers would be given five-place grid penalties for going outside their “pool” of gearboxes.

Qualifying classification

After treacherous conditions at the 2024 Sao Paulo Grand Prix which threatened whether qualifying could even take place, the FIA have decided that if qualifying can’t take place, the grid for the race will be determined by the drivers’ championship standings.

This new rule applies to sprint races as well.

TPC test tweak

Less TPC (testing of previous cars) is available to all 10 teams in 2025. Current drivers are allowed to drive just 2,000 across four days this year.

Teams can only schedule a maximum of 20 TPC runs in 2025.

Post-season test details

The end-of-season Abu Dhabi test has been tweaked slightly to pre-empt the new rules in 2026. Teams can run ‘mule’ cars - modified cars to replicate the 2026 regulations.

The young driver element of the test will continue as normal.