Crash Home
F1
Live
F1 pre-season testing 2023 in Bahrain - Day One: LIVE UPDATES!

F1 pre-season testing 2023 in Bahrain - Day One: LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 24 Seconds Ago

 

F1 pre-season testing 2023 in Bahrain is on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and you can follow it here with Crash.net.

Red Bull’s RB19 has finally broken cover, and we’ll surely learn more about Mercedes’ W14 challenger when F1 pre-season testing gets underway from Bahrain. Aston Martin have already encountered difficulties...

Then, next week, the action starts for real with the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

Reporting By:
09:48
Current order

Sainz, Verstappen, Albon, Zhou, Russell, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Tsunoda, Piastri and Drugovich.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
09:45
A wild Mick Schumacher appears

Mick Schumacher is following proceedings from the back of the Mercedes garage in his new reserve driver role for 2023.

Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
09:38
Flow-vis!
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
09:35
Hamilton spies on Red Bull F1 car

A cheeky inspection of the RB19 from Lewis Hamilton as the new Red Bull car made its public debut. 

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 Testing, Sakhir, Bahrain, Day
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
09:22
Changes at Ferrari

Welcome news for fans of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
09:05
Lap times after two hours

An update on how things stand after two hours of running in Bahrain, with Carlos Sainz at the top of the timesheets. 

F1 2023 Bahrain Test - Day 1 (Thursday) Lap Times

Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
08:55
Drugovich gets on the board

All 10 drivers now have a laptime on the board after Felipe Drugovich sets his first timed lap, following Aston Martin's early dramas. 

Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
08:36
An update from Aston Martin

Mike Krack: "Felipe stopped on track due to an electronics issue that has now been resolved."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
08:34
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
08:33
Another change at the top

Sainz goes 0.3s clear of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.

Again, times don't mean too much at this stage given we don't know the fuel or engine settings being used.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
08:28
Verstappen returns to the top

The reigning champion is back on top - less than a tenth ahead of Albon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
08:28
Hamilton and Bottas catch up

Former Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were pictured having a catch up ahead of the pre-season photoshoot. 

Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
08:17
A new leader

Albon takes to the top with a 1m33.671s, 0.096s ahead of Sainz.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
08:02
Lap times at 8am

F1 2023 Bahrain Test - Day 1 (Thursday) Lap Times

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:56
Sainz takes to the top!

The Spaniard sets a 1m33.767s to go 1.1s clear of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:50
Verstappen improves

Verstappen's best time is now a 1m34.895s, 1.1s clear of Gasly.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:35
The champ on top

Verstappen extends his early advantage over the rest of the field to 1.4s by setting a 1m35.655s.

Hulkenberg is in second ahead of Russell and Sainz.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:32
Testing is back underway!

Nine of the 10 cars are out on track, with just Drugovich in the pit lane after causing the red flag.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:32
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
07:30
Mercedes first out!
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
07:25
Restart coming soon

The session will resume in five minutes - 7:30am UK time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:22
Thoughts on Red Bull's new car?
James Dielhenn Profile Picture
07:14
Still under red flag...

Drugovich's Aston Martin is still being recovered. 

Current order is: Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Tsunoda. No one else has set a lap time.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:11
Early shots from Bahrain
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
07:09
Describing the new RB19

"It looks very, very similar. There is a family resemblance," says Ted Kravitz.

James Dielhenn Profile Picture
 