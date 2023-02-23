F1 pre-season testing 2023 in Bahrain - Day One: LIVE UPDATES!

Sainz, Verstappen, Albon, Zhou, Russell, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Tsunoda, Piastri and Drugovich.
F1 2023 Bahrain Test - Day 1 (Thursday) Lap Times
Red Bull’s RB19 has finally broken cover, and we’ll surely learn more about Mercedes’ W14 challenger when F1 pre-season testing gets underway from Bahrain. Aston Martin have already encountered difficulties...
Then, next week, the action starts for real with the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.
Mick Schumacher is following proceedings from the back of the Mercedes garage in his new reserve driver role for 2023.
A cheeky inspection of the RB19 from Lewis Hamilton as the new Red Bull car made its public debut.
Welcome news for fans of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz...
An update on how things stand after two hours of running in Bahrain, with Carlos Sainz at the top of the timesheets.
All 10 drivers now have a laptime on the board after Felipe Drugovich sets his first timed lap, following Aston Martin's early dramas.
Mike Krack: "Felipe stopped on track due to an electronics issue that has now been resolved."
Sainz goes 0.3s clear of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.
Again, times don't mean too much at this stage given we don't know the fuel or engine settings being used.
The reigning champion is back on top - less than a tenth ahead of Albon.
Former Mercedes teammates Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were pictured having a catch up ahead of the pre-season photoshoot.
Albon takes to the top with a 1m33.671s, 0.096s ahead of Sainz.
The Spaniard sets a 1m33.767s to go 1.1s clear of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.
Verstappen's best time is now a 1m34.895s, 1.1s clear of Gasly.
Verstappen extends his early advantage over the rest of the field to 1.4s by setting a 1m35.655s.
Hulkenberg is in second ahead of Russell and Sainz.
Nine of the 10 cars are out on track, with just Drugovich in the pit lane after causing the red flag.
The session will resume in five minutes - 7:30am UK time.
Drugovich's Aston Martin is still being recovered.
Current order is: Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Tsunoda. No one else has set a lap time.
"It looks very, very similar. There is a family resemblance," says Ted Kravitz.