2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Qualifying kicks off at 2pm BST.

How to watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying today: Full schedule, TV channels

It's qualifying day at Zandvoort for the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

The McLarens look set to battle it out for pole position after Lando Norris set the pace in Friday practice.

The battle behind them appears to be wide open, with Aston Martin in the mix after a strong day.



