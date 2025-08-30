2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of qualifying for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix
- Qualifying kicks off at 2pm BST.
It's qualifying day at Zandvoort for the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix.
The McLarens look set to battle it out for pole position after Lando Norris set the pace in Friday practice.
The battle behind them appears to be wide open, with Aston Martin in the mix after a strong day.
Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon, Stroll, Hadjar and Alonso.
Norris tops FP3 ahead of Piastri and Russell.
He's also struggling down in 17th.
A tough weekend for the Alpines so far as Gasly stays in 19th.
Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Stroll, Hadjar, Lawson, Tsunoda and Bortoleto.
A strange incident between Russell and Alonso.
Alonso was on a hot lap but got caught out by Russell's positioning. Alonso then heads into the pit lane, while Russell stays out.
Piastri slots into second now, 0.2s off Norris' top time.
But he's 0.9s off Norris' top time.
He sets a 1m08.972s, 1.1s ahead of Piastri.
Piastri will now respond on the softs.
Norris is back out on track on a new set of softs.
Piastri, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Bearman, Sainz, Verstappen, Hadjar and Lawson.
A 1m10.120s, 0.142s ahead of Norris.
He moves into third, 0.3s down on Norris.
Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Antonelli, Russell and Hamilton.
11th and 12th for Leclerc and Hamilton. Where's the Ferrari pace gone?
Piastri slots into second, 0.071s down on Norris' top time.
Norris goes eight-tenths clear with a 1m10.262s now. He's on the softs.
A 1m11.082s for Alonso, a tenth ahead of Antonelli.
Stroll goes fastest on the softs, 0.160s ahead of Bortoleto.
Bortoleto, Antonelli, Hulkenberg, Colapinto and Gasly are the only times on the board so far.
A 1m12.966s for Bortoleto now on the hards. The times will tumble as the track improves.
Hulkenberg leads the way with a 1m13.485s, 0.3s ahead of Antonelli.
After a slow start to the session, Antonelli is now out on track on a set of mediums.
Hadjar is out there on intermediates.