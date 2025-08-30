Charles Leclerc
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of qualifying for the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix

It's qualifying day at Zandvoort for the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

The McLarens look set to battle it out for pole position after Lando Norris set the pace in Friday practice.

The battle behind them appears to be wide open, with Aston Martin in the mix after a strong day. 


 

30 Aug 2025
11:34
FP3 results

A clean sweep for Lando Norris in practice at Zandvoort

Lando Norris, McLaren
Lando Norris, McLaren
© XPB Images
11:31
Top 10

Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Albon, Stroll, Hadjar and Alonso.

11:30
Chequered flag

Norris tops FP3 ahead of Piastri and Russell. 

11:29
Antonelli

He's also struggling down in 17th. 

11:29
Alpines

A tough weekend for the Alpines so far as Gasly stays in 19th. 

11:22
Into the final eight minutes

Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Verstappen, Stroll, Hadjar, Lawson, Tsunoda and Bortoleto. 

11:21
A close call

A strange incident between Russell and Alonso.

Alonso was on a hot lap but got caught out by Russell's positioning. Alonso then heads into the pit lane, while Russell stays out. 

11:17
Piastri

Piastri slots into second now, 0.2s off Norris' top time. 

11:17
Verstappen goes second

But he's 0.9s off Norris' top time. 

11:16
A crazy lap from Norris

He sets a 1m08.972s, 1.1s ahead of Piastri.

Piastri will now respond on the softs. 

11:14
15 minutes on the clock

Norris is back out on track on a new set of softs. 

11:11
20 minutes on the clock

Piastri, Norris, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Bearman, Sainz, Verstappen, Hadjar and Lawson. 

11:02
Piastri goes fastest

A 1m10.120s, 0.142s ahead of Norris. 

11:00
Good time from Hamilton

He moves into third, 0.3s down on Norris. 

10:59
Order with 30 minutes on the clock

Norris, Piastri, Verstappen, Hadjar, Leclerc, Alonso, Stroll, Antonelli, Russell and Hamilton. 

10:55
Slow laps from the Ferraris

11th and 12th for Leclerc and Hamilton. Where's the Ferrari pace gone? 

10:53
Piastri goes second

Piastri slots into second, 0.071s down on Norris' top time. 

10:52
Norris on top

Norris goes eight-tenths clear with a 1m10.262s now. He's on the softs. 

10:51
Alonso lowers the benchmark

A 1m11.082s for Alonso, a tenth ahead of Antonelli. 

10:49
Stroll on top now

Stroll goes fastest on the softs, 0.160s ahead of Bortoleto. 

10:45
15 minutes gone in FP3

Bortoleto, Antonelli, Hulkenberg, Colapinto and Gasly are the only times on the board so far.

10:42
Bortoleto on top

A 1m12.966s for Bortoleto now on the hards. The times will tumble as the track improves.

10:40
Current order

Hulkenberg leads the way with a 1m13.485s, 0.3s ahead of Antonelli.

10:38
Antonelli on the slicks

After a slow start to the session, Antonelli is now out on track on a set of mediums. 

10:33
Hadjar on track

Hadjar is out there on intermediates. 

