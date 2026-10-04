More rain is expected within the next 20 minutes in the build-up to the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia LIVE: Race updates as heavy rain delays start
Follow all the action from the 2026 Formula 1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia
KEY MOMENTS
- Verstappen starts on pole with Hamilton alongside - lights out at 8am UK time
- F1 points leader Antonelli lines up third, title rival Russell down in P7
- Bahrain GP takes place over 56 laps of the 5.543km Sepang circuit
The 2026 Formula 1 season continues with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, which marks the 16th round of the campaign.
This weekend marks F1's first visit to the Sepang International Circuit since the last Malaysian Grand Prix in 2017.
However, this will not be officially counted as a Malaysian Grand Prix, as the event is being run and paid for by the Bahrain Grand Prix. As such, the event is being called the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.
Despite the tropical setting, the Bahrain organisers have flown in around 500 marshals from the country, while much of the branding around the circuit reflects that of the Sakhir track.
The event has been moved to Malaysia this year due to the ongoing war in Iran. The Bahrain Grand Prix had originally been due to run in April back-to-back with Saudi Arabia.
Andrea Kimi Antonelli comes into the Bahrain Grand Prix leading the championship still, though a fifth-place finish after a crash in qualifying last time out at Baku has seen his advantage reduced to 66 points by Mercedes team-mate George Russell.
But Mercedes has endured a tricky weekend so far in Malaysia, despite bringing its long-awaited upgrade package.
The Malaysian Grand Prix has been declared a heat hazard, while there is a risk of thundery showers hitting the Sepang track for today's 56-lap race.
Max Verstappen claimed his and Red Bull's first pole position of the season, which he is looking to convert into his first victory since last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The four-time world champion has his great F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton alongside him on the front row for Ferrari.
2026 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule
Race start - 8am UK time
The start of the 2026 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia has been delayed due to the weather conditions
What it looked like at the Sepang International Circuit when the pit lane opened
Lando Norris has stated that his intermediate tyres feel 'destroyed' after making his way round to the grid
Arvid Lindblad has reported that the rain is 'very localised' and that it is still dry at Turns 7 & 8
The rain has arrived! Cars are leaving the pit lane on intermediate tyres as the drivers make their way round to the grid to prepare for the start of the Grand Prix
There have been reports that within the next 15 minutes, there could be a downpour of rain as the wind has changed direction in the build-up to the race...
Lewis Hamilton will start alongside his old rival as he qualified in 2nd for the Bahrain GP in Malaysia
Lewis Hamilton reveals how Ferrari “hit the sweet spot” with late F1 car changes in Bahrain GP qualifying
Max Verstappen is chasing his first win of the 2026 F1 season...
Max Verstappen rates chances of first F1 2026 win after ending pole wait
With just over an hour until the start of the race, now is the perfect time to look at the full starting grid after three drivers took penalties
F1 Bahrain GP in Malaysia: Full starting grid after three penalties
It has just started raining at the Sepang International Circuit, but will the rain last until the start of the race in just over an hour?
Good morning, it is race day at the Sepang International Circuit, and Max Verstappen is starting on pole for the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, which will start at 8am BST.