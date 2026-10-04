F1 Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia LIVE: Race updates as heavy rain delays start

KEY MOMENTS

Verstappen starts on pole with Hamilton alongside - lights out at 8am UK time

F1 points leader Antonelli lines up third, title rival Russell down in P7

Bahrain GP takes place over 56 laps of the 5.543km Sepang circuit

The 2026 Formula 1 season continues with the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia, which marks the 16th round of the campaign.

This weekend marks F1's first visit to the Sepang International Circuit since the last Malaysian Grand Prix in 2017.

However, this will not be officially counted as a Malaysian Grand Prix, as the event is being run and paid for by the Bahrain Grand Prix. As such, the event is being called the Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia.

Despite the tropical setting, the Bahrain organisers have flown in around 500 marshals from the country, while much of the branding around the circuit reflects that of the Sakhir track.

The event has been moved to Malaysia this year due to the ongoing war in Iran. The Bahrain Grand Prix had originally been due to run in April back-to-back with Saudi Arabia.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli comes into the Bahrain Grand Prix leading the championship still, though a fifth-place finish after a crash in qualifying last time out at Baku has seen his advantage reduced to 66 points by Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

But Mercedes has endured a tricky weekend so far in Malaysia, despite bringing its long-awaited upgrade package.

The Malaysian Grand Prix has been declared a heat hazard, while there is a risk of thundery showers hitting the Sepang track for today's 56-lap race.

Max Verstappen claimed his and Red Bull's first pole position of the season, which he is looking to convert into his first victory since last year's Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion has his great F1 title rival Lewis Hamilton alongside him on the front row for Ferrari.

2026 Bahrain Grand Prix schedule

Race start - 8am UK time