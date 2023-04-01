Just under 20 minutes until the start of qualifying.Hearing there's some drizzle at the moment in Melbourne which could make for an interesting qualifying.
2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the action from the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix this weekend here with the Crash.net live blog.
Just under 20 minutes until the start of qualifying.
Hearing there's some drizzle at the moment in Melbourne which could make for an interesting qualifying.
Why have Mercedes & Red Bull dominated F1 so much?
Read our report...
Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Russell, Gasly, Perez, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll and Zhou.
A miserable session for the Red Bull driver - this time off at Turn 1.
"I cannot believe this session" - he's currently down in P17 after another off at the penultimate corner.
Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Russell, Gasly, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll, Zhou and Albon.
One tenth between the two drivers now.
Ocon 0.4s off in third.
Ocon goes ahead of Gasly at the top of the timesheets.
A little spin down at Turn 1 for Zhou but no damage done to his Alfa Romeo. A light scrape of the barrier.
"I just don't feel the car... it's all OK with the car? I cannot brake into Turn 1, very loose rear, then a lot of front lock into Turn 3. Very inconsistent in the corner,"
Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Alonso, Zhou, Ocon, Gasly, Albon, Leclerc and Verstappen.
Perez locks up and runs through the gravel at Turn 3.
He's currently slowest at the moment.
Sainz, Alonso, Gasly, Leclerc, Ocon, Verstappen, Albon, Stroll, Hamilton and Sargeant.
Debris on track on the run to Turn 9.
The Finn is now on the softs and moves into 12th, 1.1s down on Sainz.
Sainz, Alonso, Gasly, Lelcerc, Ocon, Verstappen, Albon, Stroll, Hamilton and Sargeant.
His first lap is blocked by Hulkenberg.
He's still in the pit lane - yet to set a time in FP3.
Making the most of the softs, Sainz goes quickest with a 1m18.127s. 0.2s ahead of Alonso.
Leclerc, Verstappen, Stroll, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Zhou and Bottas.
Hamilton's first time of the session puts him fifth overall, 1.1s down on Leclerc.