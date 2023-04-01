Crash Home
2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow all of the action from the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix this weekend here with the Crash.net live blog.

05:42
Not long to go now

Just under 20 minutes until the start of qualifying.

Hearing there's some drizzle at the moment in Melbourne which could make for an interesting qualifying.

05:26
05:25
03:30
Chequered flag

Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Russell, Gasly, Perez, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll and Zhou.

03:29
Another off for Perez

A miserable session for the Red Bull driver - this time off at Turn 1.

03:25
Perez

"I cannot believe this session" - he's currently down in P17 after another off at the penultimate corner.

03:23
Current top 10

Verstappen, Alonso, Ocon, Russell, Gasly, Sainz, Hamilton, Stroll, Zhou and Albon.

03:20
Verstappen beats Alonso to top spot

One tenth between the two drivers now. 

Ocon 0.4s off in third.

03:20
It's an Alpine 1-2

Ocon goes ahead of Gasly at the top of the timesheets.

03:18
Norris
03:17
A spin for Zhou

A little spin down at Turn 1 for Zhou but no damage done to his Alfa Romeo. A light scrape of the barrier. 

03:15
Perez radio

"I just don't feel the car... it's all OK with the car? I cannot brake into Turn 1, very loose rear, then a lot of front lock into Turn 3. Very inconsistent in the corner,"

03:15
Order with 15 minutes to go

Sainz, Hamilton, Russell, Alonso, Zhou, Ocon, Gasly, Albon, Leclerc and Verstappen.

03:10
Session back underway

Perez locks up and runs through the gravel at Turn 3.

He's currently slowest at the moment.

03:05
Order at the red flag

Sainz, Alonso, Gasly, Leclerc, Ocon, Verstappen, Albon, Stroll, Hamilton and Sargeant.

03:03
03:03
Red flag

Debris on track on the run to Turn 9.

03:01
Bottas goes 12th

The Finn is now on the softs and moves into 12th, 1.1s down on Sainz.

02:59
Top 10

Sainz, Alonso, Gasly, Lelcerc, Ocon, Verstappen, Albon, Stroll, Hamilton and Sargeant.

02:55
Danny Ric!
02:53
Perez is now out there

His first lap is blocked by Hulkenberg.

02:49
Still no sign of Perez

He's still in the pit lane - yet to set a time in FP3.

02:48
Sainz back on top

Making the most of the softs, Sainz goes quickest with a 1m18.127s. 0.2s ahead of Alonso.

02:43
Top 10

Leclerc, Verstappen, Stroll, Alonso, Sainz, Hamilton, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Zhou and Bottas.

02:41
The Mercs take to the track

Hamilton's first time of the session puts him fifth overall, 1.1s down on Leclerc.

