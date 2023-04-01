Crash Home
How qualifying for the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix unfolded

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

How qualifying for the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix unfolded.

 

Reporting By:
07:15
That's that

We will be back tomorrow for the race from 6pm!

It's Verstappen on pole with the two Mercedes drivers behind. It should be very exciting tomorrow.

07:14
Results

Full qualifying results for the Australian Grand Prix...

07:09
Top 10

Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Stroll, Leclerc, Albon, Gasly and Hulkenberg.

07:09
Russell goes second!

It's Russell into second ahead of Hamilton and Alonso.

07:08
it's pole for Verstappen

Verstappen improves to a 1m16.732s.

07:07
Verstappen is flying

He's on course to extend his advantage over the rest of the field. 

07:06
All cars are out on track

It's going to be a crazy end to the session.

07:05
Stroll

Stroll moves into seventh, 0.3s off Verstappen's top time.

07:04
Top 10

Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Albon, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Stroll.

07:02
Sainz radio

He's told: "Rain in four minutes."

07:02
Verstappen is back on pole!

Verstappen beats Hamilton by just 0.009s to claim provisional pole.

It's very tight out there.

07:01
Hamilton takes pole

He takes P1 ahead of Alonso now. Who expected that?

07:00
Provisional pole for Alonso

A 1m17.303s for Alonso - 0.2s clear of Leclerc.

07:00
Verstappen

Verstappen takes pole with a 1m17.578s, 0.4s ahead of Hulkenberg.

The Haas driver is performing amazing.

06:56
Q3 is underway in Melbourne

Everyone out on track except Gasly, Stroll and Albon.

06:55
Out in Q2

After a brief technical issue on our end...

Knocked out: Ocon, Tsunoda, Norris, Magnussen and de Vries.

06:47
Chequered flag

Ocon, Gasly and Magnussen are currently improving.

06:45
Albon into ninth

Another strong lap from the Williams driver.

06:42
Six minutes to go

In the drop-zone: Tsunoda, Gasly, Magnussen, de Vries and Norris.

06:40
Alonso improves

To within a tenth of Verstappen now.

06:39
Verstappen goes clear

It's a 1m17.219s for Verstappen, 0.3s clear of Leclerc.

Alonso set to go second in the Aston Martin.

06:37
Leclerc takes to the top

Leclerc does a 1m17.560s, a tenth clear of Stroll.

06:36
Stroll ahead of Alonso

Less than a tenth between the two Aston Martins.

06:33
Q2 is underway now!

10 cars out on track - Verstappen, Mercs and Alpines in the pit lane.

06:26
Out in Q1

Piastri, Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas and Perez.

