We will be back tomorrow for the race from 6pm!It's Verstappen on pole with the two Mercedes drivers behind. It should be very exciting tomorrow.
How qualifying for the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix unfolded
How qualifying for the 2023 F1 Australian Grand Prix unfolded
Full qualifying results for the Australian Grand Prix...
Why have Mercedes & Red Bull dominated F1 so much?
Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Alonso, Sainz, Stroll, Leclerc, Albon, Gasly and Hulkenberg.
It's Russell into second ahead of Hamilton and Alonso.
Verstappen improves to a 1m16.732s.
He's on course to extend his advantage over the rest of the field.
It's going to be a crazy end to the session.
Stroll moves into seventh, 0.3s off Verstappen's top time.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Alonso, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Albon, Gasly, Hulkenberg and Stroll.
He's told: "Rain in four minutes."
Verstappen beats Hamilton by just 0.009s to claim provisional pole.
It's very tight out there.
He takes P1 ahead of Alonso now. Who expected that?
A 1m17.303s for Alonso - 0.2s clear of Leclerc.
Verstappen takes pole with a 1m17.578s, 0.4s ahead of Hulkenberg.
The Haas driver is performing amazing.
Everyone out on track except Gasly, Stroll and Albon.
After a brief technical issue on our end...
Knocked out: Ocon, Tsunoda, Norris, Magnussen and de Vries.
Ocon, Gasly and Magnussen are currently improving.
Another strong lap from the Williams driver.
In the drop-zone: Tsunoda, Gasly, Magnussen, de Vries and Norris.
To within a tenth of Verstappen now.
It's a 1m17.219s for Verstappen, 0.3s clear of Leclerc.
Alonso set to go second in the Aston Martin.
Leclerc does a 1m17.560s, a tenth clear of Stroll.
Less than a tenth between the two Aston Martins.
10 cars out on track - Verstappen, Mercs and Alpines in the pit lane.
Piastri, Zhou, Sargeant, Bottas and Perez.