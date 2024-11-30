Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction to qualifying and build-up to tomorrow's race in Qatar.
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.
Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Perez and Magnussen.
It's pole for Verstappen - his first since Austria. A world champion-level performance.
Can Russell respond?
It looks to be between Verstappen and Russell for pole.
The current top 10: Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Magnussen, Perez, Norris and Alonso.
He goes second-fastest behind Russell. Less than half a tenth between the top two.
He goes 0.310s ahead of Leclerc to take provisional pole in the Mercedes. Hamilton goes third-fastest, 0.4s off his teammate.
A 1m20.885s for Leclerc, 0.157s ahead of Sainz.
Seven of the 10 cars are out on track. Verstappen, Norris and Alonso are in the pit lane still.
Gasly, Zhou, Bottas, Tsunoda and Stroll.
Alonso moves into the top 10 which puts Hamilton into the drop-zone.
He moves into 11th and out-qualifies teammate Bottas.
Verstappen goes fastest with a 1m21.049s but that's soon beaten by Norris, who sets a 1m20.983s.
An impressive lap from Russell now to go fastest ahead of Verstappen - 0.001s between those two drivers.
Sainz and Hamilton are struggling though a bit - eighth and ninth for those two.
Bottas, Zhou, Tsunoda, Stroll and Alonso are in the drop-zone currently.
Verstappen, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Perez, Gasly, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton and Magnussen.
A 1m21.085s for the Red Bull driver. Perez slots into fourth, 0.4s off the pace.
He sets a 1m21.161s to go fastest ahead of Piastri. Hamilton only manages P5, 0.4s off his teammate.
The second part of qualifying is underway in Qatar.
Albon, Lawson, Hulkenberg, Colapinto and Ocon.
Leclerc improves as he sets a 1m21.278s to go fastest.
Colapinto and Ocon are out in Q1 currently.
Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Albon, Colapinto and Ocon.
He moves up to 11th in the Sauber - ahead of teammate Bottas.