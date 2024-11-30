Max Verstappen
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in F1 qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix.

30 Nov 2024
19:10
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the latest reaction to qualifying and build-up to tomorrow's race in Qatar.

19:09
Qualifying results in Qatar

The full order from Qatar after qualifying 

19:02
Top 10

Verstappen, Russell, Norris, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Perez and Magnussen.

19:01
It's Verstappen on pole

It's pole for Verstappen - his first since Austria. A world champion-level performance. 

19:01
Verstappen pips Russell

Can Russell respond? 

19:01
Chequered flag

It looks to be between Verstappen and Russell for pole.

18:58
Two minutes on the clock

The current top 10: Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Piastri, Magnussen, Perez, Norris and Alonso.

18:55
Good lap from Verstappen

He goes second-fastest behind Russell. Less than half a tenth between the top two.

18:53
A big lap for Russell

He goes 0.310s ahead of Leclerc to take provisional pole in the Mercedes. Hamilton goes third-fastest, 0.4s off his teammate.

18:52
Leclerc sets the early pace

A 1m20.885s for Leclerc, 0.157s ahead of Sainz. 

18:49
Q3 is underway

Seven of the 10 cars are out on track. Verstappen, Norris and Alonso are in the pit lane still.

18:41
Out in Q2

Gasly, Zhou, Bottas, Tsunoda and Stroll.

18:41
Alonso moves up the order

Alonso moves into the top 10 which puts Hamilton into the drop-zone.

18:40
Great lap from Zhou

He moves into 11th and out-qualifies teammate Bottas. 

18:37
The benchmark is lowered

Verstappen goes fastest with a 1m21.049s but that's soon beaten by Norris, who sets a 1m20.983s.

18:36
Russell takes to the top now

An impressive lap from Russell now to go fastest ahead of Verstappen - 0.001s between those two drivers.

Sainz and Hamilton are struggling though a bit - eighth and ninth for those two.

18:34
Six minutes on the clock

Bottas, Zhou, Tsunoda, Stroll and Alonso are in the drop-zone currently. 

18:32
The order after the first runs

Verstappen, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Perez, Gasly, Leclerc, Sainz, Hamilton and Magnussen.

18:29
Verstappen storms to the top

A 1m21.085s for the Red Bull driver. Perez slots into fourth, 0.4s off the pace.

18:28
Great lap from Russell

He sets a 1m21.161s to go fastest ahead of Piastri. Hamilton only manages P5, 0.4s off his teammate.

18:26
Q2 is underway

The second part of qualifying is underway in Qatar.

18:20
Out in Q1

Albon, Lawson, Hulkenberg, Colapinto and Ocon.

18:18
Chequered flag

Leclerc improves as he sets a 1m21.278s to go fastest.

Colapinto and Ocon are out in Q1 currently.

18:16
In the drop-zone currently

Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Albon, Colapinto and Ocon.

18:15
Good lap from Zhou

He moves up to 11th in the Sauber - ahead of teammate Bottas. 

