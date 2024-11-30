Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to the sprint as we build up to qualifying.
2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race - As it happened
A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.
Piastri, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Gasly and Magnussen.
Norris returns the favour to Piastri and gives him the sprint victory. This is because Piastri let Norris win the sprint in Brazil.
Norris leads onto the final lap ahead of Piastri, Russell, Sainz and Leclerc.
No changes at the front as Leclerc sets the fastest lap of the race.
Norris has backed off to give Piastri DRS and thus he's able to defend from Russell.
Piastri goes on the defensive against Russell with a late move. The Mercedes driver wasn't too impressed.
Leclerc overtakes Hamilton into Turn 1 before getting the move completely done through the next sequence of corners.
Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Gasly and Magnussen.
No movement at the front with Piastri using DRS from Norris to protect him from Russell.
Verstappen moves into eighth in the Red Bull. He uses DRS to make a move on Gasly into Turn 1.
"I am trying to give Oscar DRS every lap," he tells McLaren.
It looks like Norris is backing off to give Piastri DRS to allow him to defend from Russell behind.
Norris has a 1.1s lead over Piastri. Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Verstappen and Magnussen round out the top 10.
Russell goes for a lunge on Piastri into Turn 1, but fine defending from the McLaren driver to keep ahead.
Russell has remained in DRS range of Piastri in second - but the DRS zone isn't long enough which means Russell can't overtake.
Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Verstappen and Alonso.
Norris keeps his lead into Turn 1 as Piastri manages to get ahead of Russell for second. Sainz and Hamilton complete the top five.
Can Norris take the win from pole position? There's 19 laps of racing ahead of us.
Everyone out there on the mediums except Zhou, who is starting on the softs.
Norris leads the pack away for the formation lap in Qatar.
Norris, Russell, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Alonso, Albon, Bottas, Stroll, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Ocon and Zhou.
Pit lane: Perez and Colapinto.
Hamilton has a lot of work to do from seventh on the grid in the sprint
Drivers are now heading to the grid ahead of the usual pre-race preparations. Not long to go now.