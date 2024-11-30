Ferrari
Ferrari

2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix - Sprint Race - As it happened

A recap of what happened in the 2024 F1 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race.

30 Nov 2024
14:38
That's a wrap

14:32
Top 10

Piastri, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Leclerc, Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Gasly and Magnussen.

14:31
Piastri wins the sprint

Norris returns the favour to Piastri and gives him the sprint victory. This is because Piastri let Norris win the sprint in Brazil.

14:30
Final lap

Norris leads onto the final lap ahead of Piastri, Russell, Sainz and Leclerc.

14:28
Two laps to go

No changes at the front as Leclerc sets the fastest lap of the race.

14:25
Four laps to go

Norris has backed off to give Piastri DRS and thus he's able to defend from Russell.

14:24
Lap 14/19

Piastri goes on the defensive against Russell with a late move. The Mercedes driver wasn't too impressed.

14:22
An overtake!

Leclerc overtakes Hamilton into Turn 1 before getting the move completely done through the next sequence of corners.

14:21
The order on Lap 12

Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Gasly and Magnussen.

14:17
10 laps to go

No movement at the front with Piastri using DRS from Norris to protect him from Russell.

14:14
Lap 8/19

Verstappen moves into eighth in the Red Bull. He uses DRS to make a move on Gasly into Turn 1.

14:13
Norris radio

"I am trying to give Oscar DRS every lap," he tells McLaren.

14:11
Tactics from McLaren

It looks like Norris is backing off to give Piastri DRS to allow him to defend from Russell behind. 

14:10
The order on Lap 5

Norris has a 1.1s lead over Piastri. Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Verstappen and Magnussen round out the top 10.

14:08
Lap 4/19

Russell goes for a lunge on Piastri into Turn 1, but fine defending from the McLaren driver to keep ahead.

14:07
Lap 3/19

Russell has remained in DRS range of Piastri in second - but the DRS zone isn't long enough which means Russell can't overtake. 

14:05
The order on Lap 2

Norris, Piastri, Russell, Sainz, Hamilton, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Verstappen and Alonso. 

14:04
Start

Norris keeps his lead into Turn 1 as Piastri manages to get ahead of Russell for second. Sainz and Hamilton complete the top five.

14:03
The sprint race is underway

Can Norris take the win from pole position? There's 19 laps of racing ahead of us. 

14:01
Tyres

Everyone out there on the mediums except Zhou, who is starting on the softs.

14:00
Formation lap is underway

Norris leads the pack away for the formation lap in Qatar. 

13:50
Reminder of the grid

Norris, Russell, Piastri, Sainz, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Gasly, Hulkenberg, Lawson, Alonso, Albon, Bottas, Stroll, Magnussen, Tsunoda, Ocon and Zhou.

Pit lane: Perez and Colapinto. 

13:46
Hamilton prepares for the sprint

Hamilton has a lot of work to do from seventh on the grid in the sprint

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
13:44
Verstappen arrived on the grid in Qatar
Max on the grid
Max on the grid
13:36
The pit lane is now open

Drivers are now heading to the grid ahead of the usual pre-race preparations. Not long to go now.

