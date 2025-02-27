Racing Bulls on track in Bahrain
Racing Bulls on track in Bahrain
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the second day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

2025 F1 pre-season testing continues with day two at the Bahrain International Circuit.

It was McLaren's Lando Norris who set the pace in Bahrain with an impressive lap on the opening day of running.

A power cut during the afternoon session meant that day one was extended by one hour, giving the teams additional time to make up for lost ground.

At this stage, lap times should be taken with a pinch of salt, but the consensus so far at least is that McLaren appear to be strong again.

Lewis Hamilton completed 70 laps and set the 13th-fastest time on a busy day for Ferrari as he continues to get up to speed with his new team.

Each of the 20 drivers will have eight hours of running remaining each across the next two days to prepare for the first race in Australia on March 16.

27 Feb 2025
07:30
Russell goes fastest

Mercedes' George Russell tops the timesheet with a 1:30.379 lap.

07:29
Flapping wing

The rear wing on Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber is flapping - that's definitely not supposed to be happening!

07:29
Weather

A couple of drivers have reported spots of rain already.

The word is that the rain shouldn't increase any time soon.

Teams can decide whether to avoid risking a run in the slightly trickier conditions, or take advantage by testing their cars in the rain.

07:16
Car concepts of F1's top teams studied

Explained: Key innovations in garages of McLaren, Ferrari, Red Bull, Mercedes

Mercedes
Mercedes
07:15
Hamilton takes to the top now

A 1m33.680s for the seven-time world champion, which puts him 0.2s ahead of former teammate, Russell.

07:11
Hamilton out on track in day two
Hamilton
Hamilton
07:07
Two times on the board

Russell leads the way with a 1m35.201s, 1.7s ahead of Hulkenberg for Sauber.

No other times.

07:04
A few drops of rain

As seen on Gasly's visor, there's some rain coming down in Bahrain. 

Piastri is told that McLaren don't expect this level of rain to increase during his first run.

Gasly
Gasly
07:00
Day two is underway

Hulkenberg is the first driver out on track in the Sauber. Conditions are dry at the moment - but some rain is expected later on. 

06:58
Norris sets the pace on day one

Norris produced a tidy lap to top the opening day of testing in Bahrain.

06:48
Hamilton on the Ferrari SF-25

Lewis Hamilton's first words on Ferrari F1 2025 car at Bahrain testing

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
06:39
Who's driving this morning?

McLaren: Piastri

Ferrari: Hamilton

Red Bull: Lawson

Mercedes: Russell

Aston Martin: Alonso

Alpine: Gasly

Haas: Ocon

Racing Bulls: Tsunoda

Williams: Sainz

Sauber: Hulkenberg 

06:37
Welcome back

Good morning and welcome back to the Crash.net F1 live blog for day two of 2025 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.

After an intriguing opening day of running in Bahrain, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren, another eight hours of running should give us a clearer picture of which team is the team to beat ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

McLaren appear to be in a strong place, while Mercedes also impressed on day one.

Max Verstappen seems content with the improvements made to the RB21 but remains unsure whether Red Bull is competitive enough to challenge for the title just yet.

There's more to come from Ferrari after Helmut Marko expressed that he was disappointed by the Scuderia on day one of the test. 

