Mercedes' George Russell tops the timesheet with a 1:30.379 lap.
2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the second day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
2025 F1 pre-season testing continues with day two at the Bahrain International Circuit.
It was McLaren's Lando Norris who set the pace in Bahrain with an impressive lap on the opening day of running.
A power cut during the afternoon session meant that day one was extended by one hour, giving the teams additional time to make up for lost ground.
At this stage, lap times should be taken with a pinch of salt, but the consensus so far at least is that McLaren appear to be strong again.
Lewis Hamilton completed 70 laps and set the 13th-fastest time on a busy day for Ferrari as he continues to get up to speed with his new team.
Each of the 20 drivers will have eight hours of running remaining each across the next two days to prepare for the first race in Australia on March 16.
- Day two of testing kicks off at 7am UK time. The morning session finishes at 11am, with the afternoon session starting at midday.
The rear wing on Nico Hulkenberg's Sauber is flapping - that's definitely not supposed to be happening!
A couple of drivers have reported spots of rain already.
The word is that the rain shouldn't increase any time soon.
Teams can decide whether to avoid risking a run in the slightly trickier conditions, or take advantage by testing their cars in the rain.
A 1m33.680s for the seven-time world champion, which puts him 0.2s ahead of former teammate, Russell.
Russell leads the way with a 1m35.201s, 1.7s ahead of Hulkenberg for Sauber.
No other times.
As seen on Gasly's visor, there's some rain coming down in Bahrain.
Piastri is told that McLaren don't expect this level of rain to increase during his first run.
Hulkenberg is the first driver out on track in the Sauber. Conditions are dry at the moment - but some rain is expected later on.
Norris produced a tidy lap to top the opening day of testing in Bahrain.
Starting off strong 💪
Clocking in at 1:30:43, Lando picks up the @dhl_motorsports fastest lap on day one of #F1Testing ⏱️#F1#MomentsThatDeliverpic.twitter.com/aVIuR5Tis2
McLaren: Piastri
Ferrari: Hamilton
Red Bull: Lawson
Mercedes: Russell
Aston Martin: Alonso
Alpine: Gasly
Haas: Ocon
Racing Bulls: Tsunoda
Williams: Sainz
Sauber: Hulkenberg
Good morning and welcome back to the Crash.net F1 live blog for day two of 2025 pre-season testing at the Bahrain International Circuit.
After an intriguing opening day of running in Bahrain, where Lando Norris set the pace for McLaren, another eight hours of running should give us a clearer picture of which team is the team to beat ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.
McLaren appear to be in a strong place, while Mercedes also impressed on day one.
Max Verstappen seems content with the improvements made to the RB21 but remains unsure whether Red Bull is competitive enough to challenge for the title just yet.
There's more to come from Ferrari after Helmut Marko expressed that he was disappointed by the Scuderia on day one of the test.