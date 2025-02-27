2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - LIVE UPDATES!

2025 F1 pre-season testing continues with day two at the Bahrain International Circuit.

It was McLaren's Lando Norris who set the pace in Bahrain with an impressive lap on the opening day of running.

A power cut during the afternoon session meant that day one was extended by one hour, giving the teams additional time to make up for lost ground.

At this stage, lap times should be taken with a pinch of salt, but the consensus so far at least is that McLaren appear to be strong again.

Lewis Hamilton completed 70 laps and set the 13th-fastest time on a busy day for Ferrari as he continues to get up to speed with his new team.

Each of the 20 drivers will have eight hours of running remaining each across the next two days to prepare for the first race in Australia on March 16.