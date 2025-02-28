2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from the final day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.
The final day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing is here at the Bahrain International Circuit.
All 10 teams will have eight more hours to fine-tune their cars ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.
Lando Norris' long run on day two has caught the eye, with the McLaren driver approximately 0.6s quicker than Charles Leclerc's race simulation.
The exact fuel loads and power modes used are unknown but it appears McLaren are, so far at least, the favourite heading into the new season.
Max Verstappen will be in the RB21 for the final day, which will give us a clear indication of where Red Bull are relative to their main rivals.
- The morning session on day three in Bahrain starts at 7am UK time and finishes at 11am. The final afternoon session begins at midday.
Testing is back underway...
There's some glass on the start-finish straight. Testing has been halted.
A common theme throughout the final day of testing. McLaren's rear end doesn't look great. Several moments for Norris this morning.
Just under 90 minutes of the morning session remains. Most of the drivers in action right now - besides Albon and Verstappen - won't get to drive their cars again until FP1 in Melbourne on March 14.
A crucial final chunk of track time ahead.
But it's not enough to improve his current lap time. Just a tenth or so off.
Stroll was meant to be in action for Aston Martin this morning. However, he wasn't feeling 100 per cent to drive.
He will be back in action for the team in the afternoon session, which will start at midday.
Update on our lineup for the afternoon session:— Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) February 28, 2025
Lance will return to the cockpit of the #AMR25 this afternoon to conclude #F1Testing for the team. 🤝 pic.twitter.com/824HJEzP8n
Albon is fifth-fastest overall for Williams, 0.6s off Leclerc's benchmark. Albon is set to drive for the entire day.
After a very scrappy day so far, Norris moves up the order - into third - 0.1s down on Leclerc's top time from earlier.
He has a big oversteer moment at Turn 4 on his push lap.
The Williams boys seem to be working well together already. Sainz has been very complimentary about Albon.
Speaking during F1's testing coverage, he said: "Alex honestly is one of the best guys I have come across in Formula 1. He is incredibly talented, but also a really good human being.
"The feedback that he gives, that he has given me about the team, the car, how the team operates - that's exactly the type of relationship and the type of team mate I need. We are going to push flat out this season."
He slots into seventh overall.
- Leclerc
- Antonelli
- Verstappen
- Albon
- Hadjar
|2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Three
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m30.811s
|18
|2
|Andrea Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.888s
|13
|3
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.442s
|14
|4
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m31.444s
|17
|5
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m31.761s
|21
|6
|Jack Doohan
|AUS
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.812s
|21
|7
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m32.225s
|21
|8
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m33.677s
|8
|9
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m33.821s
|11
|10
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|No Time Set
|12
Whatever went wrong with Oliver Bearman's Haas earlier, his mechanics are busily fixing it now.
Charles Leclerc has improved with a 1:30.861 lap, he remains top for now.
McLaren driver immediately goes sideways after coming out of the pits. No harm done.