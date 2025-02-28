2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 LIVE UPDATES!

The final day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing is here at the Bahrain International Circuit.

All 10 teams will have eight more hours to fine-tune their cars ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16.

Lando Norris' long run on day two has caught the eye, with the McLaren driver approximately 0.6s quicker than Charles Leclerc's race simulation.

The exact fuel loads and power modes used are unknown but it appears McLaren are, so far at least, the favourite heading into the new season.

Max Verstappen will be in the RB21 for the final day, which will give us a clear indication of where Red Bull are relative to their main rivals.