2025 F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Day 3 LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from the final day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing in Bahrain.

The final day of 2025 F1 pre-season testing is here at the Bahrain International Circuit.

All 10 teams will have eight more hours to fine-tune their cars ahead of the season-opening Australian Grand Prix on March 16. 

Lando Norris' long run on day two has caught the eye, with the McLaren driver approximately 0.6s quicker than Charles Leclerc's race simulation.

The exact fuel loads and power modes used are unknown but it appears McLaren are, so far at least, the favourite heading into the new season.

Max Verstappen will be in the RB21 for the final day, which will give us a clear indication of where Red Bull are relative to their main rivals. 

28 Feb 2025
10:48
Antonelli overtakes Leclerc
Ant
Ant
10:39
Ranking the 2025 F1 driver line-ups

This is a hot discussion right now in F1's testing coverage.

READ HERE: Ranked from 10th to 1st - which team has the best or worst driver line-up? 

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
10:34
Into the final 30 minutes
2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Three 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.811s53
2Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.888s51
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.943s57
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.209s42
5Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.239s55
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.444s47
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.761s60
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.084s43
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.225s27
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.361s52
10:24
35 minutes on the clock

Testing is back underway...

Testing
Testing
10:19
The cause of the red flag
Glass
Glass
10:14
Red flag

There's some glass on the start-finish straight. Testing has been halted. 

10:08
McLaren loose rear again

A common theme throughout the final day of testing. McLaren's rear end doesn't look great. Several moments for Norris this morning. 

Norris
Norris
09:58
One hour to go
2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Three 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.811s42
2Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.888s36
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.943s45
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.209s36
5Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.239s48
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.444s38
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.761s50
8Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m32.084s35
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.225s22
10Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.361s37
09:47
On top on day three so far
Charles Leclerc
Charles Leclerc
09:36
Into the final 90 minutes

Just under 90 minutes of the morning session remains. Most of the drivers in action right now - besides Albon and Verstappen - won't get to drive their cars again until FP1 in Melbourne on March 14.

A crucial final chunk of track time ahead. 

09:25
Current lap times
2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Three 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.811s32
2Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.888s22
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.943s32
4Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.209s26
5Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.239s38
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.444s27
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.761s42
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.225s22
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.361s24
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.669s26
09:16
Good lap by Antonelli

But it's not enough to improve his current lap time. Just a tenth or so off.

Kimi
Kimi
09:08
Stroll to return in the afternoon

Stroll was meant to be in action for Aston Martin this morning. However, he wasn't feeling 100 per cent to drive.

He will be back in action for the team in the afternoon session, which will start at midday.

08:59
Lap times after two hours
2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Three 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.811s27
2Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.888s16
3Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.943s26
4Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.239s36
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.442s19
6Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.444s26
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.761s33
8Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.225s22
9Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m32.796s17
10Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.669s22
08:51
A big lock-up for Albon

Albon is fifth-fastest overall for Williams, 0.6s off Leclerc's benchmark. Albon is set to drive for the entire day. 

Albon
Albon
08:49
Norris moves up the order

After a very scrappy day so far, Norris moves up the order - into third - 0.1s down on Leclerc's top time from earlier.

08:39
Big moment for Norris

He has a big oversteer moment at Turn 4 on his push lap.

Norris
Norris
08:28
Sainz on Albon

The Williams boys seem to be working well together already. Sainz has been very complimentary about Albon.

Speaking during F1's testing coverage, he said: "Alex honestly is one of the best guys I have come across in Formula 1. He is incredibly talented, but also a really good human being. 

"The feedback that he gives, that he has given me about the team, the car, how the team operates - that's exactly the type of relationship and the type of team mate I need. We are going to push flat out this season."

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon
Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon
08:23
Norris finally gets a time on the board

He slots into seventh overall. 

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
08:16
Top five
  1. Leclerc
  2. Antonelli
  3. Verstappen
  4. Albon
  5. Hadjar
08:16
Current lap times
2025 F1 Bahrain Pre-Season Testing - Day Three 
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.811s18
2Andrea Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.888s13
3Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.442s14
4Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m31.444s17
5Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m31.761s21
6Jack DoohanAUSBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.812s21
7Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m32.225s21
8Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m33.677s8
9Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m33.821s11
10Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 TeamNo Time Set12
08:11

Whatever went wrong with Oliver Bearman's Haas earlier, his mechanics are busily fixing it now.

08:11

Charles Leclerc has improved with a 1:30.861 lap, he remains top for now.

07:57
Lando Norris slides

McLaren driver immediately goes sideways after coming out of the pits. No harm done.

07:54
Look who's back

READ HERE - Lewis Hamilton breaks silence on Angela Cullen reunion at Ferrari

Angela Cullen
Angela Cullen

