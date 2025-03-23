Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
LIVE

Lewis Hamilton DQ'd from F1 Chinese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates from race day at the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix

2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results

Oscar Piastri led a McLaren 1-2 ahead of Lando Norris to win the F1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.

Scroll down to catch up on how Piastri mastered the race.

There is a lot of post-race drama to discuss...

23 Mar 2025
11:35
Explained

Read explanation here: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc DQ’d at F1 Chinese GP on horror day for Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton pitstop
Lewis Hamilton pitstop
© XPB Images
11:30

Lewis Hamilton has now also been disqualified from the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

What a nightmare for Ferrari!

11:25

Decisions are still to be made over Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly.

11:24
CONFIRMED

Read here: Charles Leclerc disqualified on horror day for Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton at risk

Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton
11:23
Why might Hamilton be DQ'd?

FIA post-race statement read:

"The skid wear of car number 44 was checked.

"The rearmost skid was measured according to the team’s legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 L, item 1.2 b) i). Measurements were taken along the stiffness compliant area at three different points of the periphery (inner arc). The recorded measurement were 8.6 mm (LHS), 8.6 mm (car centerline) and 8.5 mm (RHS).

"As this is less than the 9 mm minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e), I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."

11:16
Lewis Hamilton set to be disqualified

Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been summoned by stewards, and are set to be DQ'd from F1 Chinese Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
09:05
Russell delighted with P3 in China

He's described it as one of his "best weekends in F1".

"Really pleased with the P3. We knew McLaren were a smidge quicker than us, a few crucial points, but well done to those two. I felt it from quite early on that a one-stop could be possible and it turned out it was slightly easier than we probably all anticipated. But, nevertheless, the car has been great this weekend and probably one of my best weekends in Formula 1 in terms of performance, so really pleased with that."

09:04
Piastri on his third F1 win

"It's been an incredible weekend from start to finish. The car's been pretty mega the whole time. I think today was a bit of a surprise with how differently the tyres behaved." 

 

09:01
Updated F1 standings

CLICK HERE: Here's how the standings look following the Chinese Grand Prix

F1
F1
08:55
Norris leads championship by eight points
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
08:48
Norris on his brake issue

"It was my worst nightmare, I was losing 2, 3, 4 seconds the last two laps. It was scary but we made it to the end."

08:42
Great day for Haas

A double-points finish for Haas in Shanghai with Ocon finishing seventh. Antonelli was awarded driver of the day - but perhaps it should have been Ocon, if not Piastri. 

08:42
Full results here

Read here: 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results

Start of the Chinese Grand Prix
Start of the Chinese Grand Prix
08:36
Oscar Piastri wins F1 Chinese Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri leads a McLaren 1-2 in Shanghai.

F1
F1
08:36
Top 10

Piastri, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Ocon, Antonelli, Albon and Bearman.

08:35
Piastri wins in China

A well deserved win for Piastri, who beats Norris by 9.7s.

Norris fends off Russell to complete the podium in Shanghai.

08:34
Piastri starts the final lap

There's 7.5s between the top two as Norris nurses his brake issue. Russell is 4.4s behind the second McLaren.

08:33
Norris

He's told that the brake situation is now "critical". 

08:31
Two laps to go

Hamilton is now 5.9s behind teammate Leclerc.

08:30
Verstappen into fourth

A fun battle between Verstappen and Leclerc through the opening sequence of corners. The Red Bull driver ultimately comes out on top. 

08:28
Lap 52/56

Verstappen uses DRS but can't get close enough to make a move on Leclerc.

08:26
Verstappen closes in

Just 0.9s between Leclerc and Verstappen now. 

08:25
Brake issue for Norris

He's able to brake normally but the feeling of it inside the cockpit is far from ideal. He's 3.2s off Piastri with six laps to go.

08:24
Lap 50/56

Piastri is 3.1s ahead of Norris. Russell, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Ocon, Antonelli, Albon and Bearman make up the top 10.

08:21
Tsunoda pits

An unusual incident where part of Tsunoda's front wing has just broken off. He's into the pit lane and has dropped to the back.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 Results
2m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Chinese Grand Prix
Lando Norris
F1 Results
4m ago
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Updated Race Results after Ferrari DSQs
Start of the Chinese Grand Prix
F1 News
5m ago
Lewis Hamilton: Ferrari setup changes made car “even worse” for Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
7m ago
George Russell: I would have passed Lando Norris if I had half a lap more
George Russell and Lando Norris
F1 News
24m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc DQ’d at F1 Chinese GP on horror day for Ferrari
Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton

More News

F1
32m ago
Lewis Hamilton DQ'd from F1 Chinese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
46m ago
Incorrect prediction about MotoGP rider who “would struggle” admitted
Somkiat Chantra
F1 Feature
46m ago
The F1 drivers who fell victim to Red Bull’s ruthless ways
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton’s radio under the microscope after exchange at F1 Chinese GP
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Christian Horner identifies unseen Max Verstappen trait for Red Bull turnaround
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner