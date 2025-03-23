Read explanation here: Lewis Hamilton, Charles Leclerc DQ’d at F1 Chinese GP on horror day for Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton DQ'd from F1 Chinese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates from race day at the 2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix
2025 F1 Chinese Grand Prix - Race Results
Oscar Piastri led a McLaren 1-2 ahead of Lando Norris to win the F1 Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit.
Scroll down to catch up on how Piastri mastered the race.
There is a lot of post-race drama to discuss...
Lewis Hamilton has now also been disqualified from the F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
What a nightmare for Ferrari!
Decisions are still to be made over Lewis Hamilton and Pierre Gasly.
Read here: Charles Leclerc disqualified on horror day for Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton at risk
FIA post-race statement read:
"The skid wear of car number 44 was checked.
"The rearmost skid was measured according to the team’s legality documents submission in accordance with TD039 L, item 1.2 b) i). Measurements were taken along the stiffness compliant area at three different points of the periphery (inner arc). The recorded measurement were 8.6 mm (LHS), 8.6 mm (car centerline) and 8.5 mm (RHS).
"As this is less than the 9 mm minimum thickness required by TR Article 3.5.9 e), I am referring this matter to the stewards for their consideration."
Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc have both been summoned by stewards, and are set to be DQ'd from F1 Chinese Grand Prix.
He's described it as one of his "best weekends in F1".
"Really pleased with the P3. We knew McLaren were a smidge quicker than us, a few crucial points, but well done to those two. I felt it from quite early on that a one-stop could be possible and it turned out it was slightly easier than we probably all anticipated. But, nevertheless, the car has been great this weekend and probably one of my best weekends in Formula 1 in terms of performance, so really pleased with that."
"It's been an incredible weekend from start to finish. The car's been pretty mega the whole time. I think today was a bit of a surprise with how differently the tyres behaved."
CLICK HERE: Here's how the standings look following the Chinese Grand Prix
"It was my worst nightmare, I was losing 2, 3, 4 seconds the last two laps. It was scary but we made it to the end."
A double-points finish for Haas in Shanghai with Ocon finishing seventh. Antonelli was awarded driver of the day - but perhaps it should have been Ocon, if not Piastri.
Oscar Piastri leads a McLaren 1-2 in Shanghai.
Piastri, Norris, Russell, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Ocon, Antonelli, Albon and Bearman.
A well deserved win for Piastri, who beats Norris by 9.7s.
Norris fends off Russell to complete the podium in Shanghai.
There's 7.5s between the top two as Norris nurses his brake issue. Russell is 4.4s behind the second McLaren.
He's told that the brake situation is now "critical".
Hamilton is now 5.9s behind teammate Leclerc.
A fun battle between Verstappen and Leclerc through the opening sequence of corners. The Red Bull driver ultimately comes out on top.
Verstappen uses DRS but can't get close enough to make a move on Leclerc.
Just 0.9s between Leclerc and Verstappen now.
He's able to brake normally but the feeling of it inside the cockpit is far from ideal. He's 3.2s off Piastri with six laps to go.
Piastri is 3.1s ahead of Norris. Russell, Leclerc, Verstappen, Hamilton, Ocon, Antonelli, Albon and Bearman make up the top 10.
An unusual incident where part of Tsunoda's front wing has just broken off. He's into the pit lane and has dropped to the back.