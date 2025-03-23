Lewis Hamilton DQ'd from F1 Chinese Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!

09:05

Russell delighted with P3 in China

He's described it as one of his "best weekends in F1".

"Really pleased with the P3. We knew McLaren were a smidge quicker than us, a few crucial points, but well done to those two. I felt it from quite early on that a one-stop could be possible and it turned out it was slightly easier than we probably all anticipated. But, nevertheless, the car has been great this weekend and probably one of my best weekends in Formula 1 in terms of performance, so really pleased with that."