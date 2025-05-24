Colapinto sets a 1m15.852s to top the order, 0.2s ahead of Lawson.
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text coverage of final practice and qualifying at the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix
- FP3 gets underway at 11:30am BST & Qualifying is at 3pm BST
- How to watch 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
It’s nearly time for the best F1 qualifying session of the year at the Monaco Grand Prix.
It was an intriguing Friday as Charles Leclerc set the pace in the two practice sessions.
Ahead of the weekend, Leclerc downplayed Ferrari’s chances due to their weakness in low-speed corners.
McLaren were close behind in Friday practice.
Oscar Piastri recovered from a crash at Turn 1 to set the second-best time of the day.
With overtaking nearly impossible on race day, it’s the most important Saturday of the year.
The final 60 minutes of practice is now underway in Monaco.
The final opportunity for drivers to get up to speed ahead of qualifying.
It was Ferrari’s best Friday of the year so far as Leclerc topped both sessions. He remains unsure whether Ferrari are truly in the fight for pole, though.
There’s likely going to be more to come from McLaren. Piastri was within a tenth of Leclerc’s top time in FP2.
Hello and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for the most exciting Saturday of the year.
It’s qualifying day at the Monaco Grand Prix.
FP3 gets underway at 11:30am BST.