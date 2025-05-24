2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

FP3 gets underway at 11:30am BST & Qualifying is at 3pm BST

How to watch 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free

It’s nearly time for the best F1 qualifying session of the year at the Monaco Grand Prix.

It was an intriguing Friday as Charles Leclerc set the pace in the two practice sessions.

Ahead of the weekend, Leclerc downplayed Ferrari’s chances due to their weakness in low-speed corners.

McLaren were close behind in Friday practice.

Oscar Piastri recovered from a crash at Turn 1 to set the second-best time of the day.

With overtaking nearly impossible on race day, it’s the most important Saturday of the year.