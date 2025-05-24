F1 Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
LIVE

2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of final practice and qualifying at the 2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix

It’s nearly time for the best F1 qualifying session of the year at the Monaco Grand Prix. 

It was an intriguing Friday as Charles Leclerc set the pace in the two practice sessions. 

Ahead of the weekend, Leclerc downplayed Ferrari’s chances due to their weakness in low-speed corners. 

McLaren were close behind in Friday practice. 

Oscar Piastri recovered from a crash at Turn 1 to set the second-best time of the day. 

With overtaking nearly impossible on race day, it’s the most important Saturday of the year. 

24 May 2025
11:36
First times on the board

Colapinto sets a 1m15.852s to top the order, 0.2s ahead of Lawson.

11:30
FP3 is underway

The final 60 minutes of practice is now underway in Monaco.

11:27
We're moments away from FP3

The final opportunity for drivers to get up to speed ahead of qualifying.

11:05
What happened on Friday?

It was Ferrari’s best Friday of the year so far as Leclerc topped both sessions. He remains unsure whether Ferrari are truly in the fight for pole, though. 

There’s likely going to be more to come from McLaren. Piastri was within a tenth of Leclerc’s top time in FP2.

11:02
Welcome back

Hello and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for the most exciting Saturday of the year. 

It’s qualifying day at the Monaco Grand Prix. 

FP3 gets underway at 11:30am BST.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

IndyCar News
14m ago
Helio Castroneves aiming to break Alex Palou’s winning momentum in Indy 500
Helio Castroneves
MotoGP News
21m ago
Ai Ogura out of British MotoGP, “possible fracture at top of his tibia”
Ai Ogura, 2025 British MotoGP
MotoGP
26m ago
2025 British MotoGP: Qualifying LIVE UPDATES
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose
F1
36m ago
2025 F1 Monaco Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
F1 Monaco Grand Prix
MotoGP News
52m ago
Pedro Acosta: KTM needs “to make the step that Yamaha made” for MotoGP development
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP British Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose

More News

IndyCar News
1h ago
Alex Palou “more confident than ever” about Indy 500 win chances
Alex Palou
MotoGP News
1h ago
Aleix Espargaro urges Honda to produce “definitely better” carbon fibre swingarm
Aleix Espargaro, 2025 British MotoGP
IndyCar News
2h ago
Roger Penske owning IndyCar “hinders its legitimacy” - James Hinchcliffe
Roger Penske
F1 News
2h ago
Johnny Herbert criticises Flavio Briatore’s Alpine role: ‘Not the right thing’
Flavio Briatore
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch British MotoGP qualifying & sprint race today: Live stream here
Joan Mir