Antonelli makes it a Mercedes 1-2, 0.4s off Russell. Both drivers on the softs.
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text coverage of final practice and qualifying from the 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix
- FP3 is at 11:30am BST; Qualifying kicks off at 3pm BST
- How to watch 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free
The flexi wing clampdown doesn't appear to have halted McLaren as they dominated Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.
Lando Norris topped FP1, while Oscar Piastri led the way in the afternoon session.
Like always, there's work to do for Red Bull and Ferrari ahead of qualifying to close the gap to McLaren.
Mercedes were McLaren's nearest challenger in FP2, with George Russell setting the second-fastest time.
Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Verstappen, Alonso, Albon, Hadjar and Stroll.
Russell sets a 1m13.396s on the softs as he takes to the top of the timesheets.
He goes second in the Ferrari, a tenth down on Leclerc. Hamilton's running on the mediums.
A 1m13.941s for Leclerc to put him top of the pile. He's also on the softs, like Sainz.
A 1m14.124s on the softs for the home hero, 0.4s ahead of Norris.
A 1m14.540s for the McLaren driver, 0.3s ahead of Tsunoda.
Bortoleto and Colapinto. A slow start to FP3.
Bortoleto tops the timesheets with a 1m15.224s, 0.5s ahead of Colapinto.
Final practice in Barcelona is now underway.
Piastri topped the timesheets with a 1m12.760s. nearly 0.3s ahead of Russell. Verstappen rounded out the top three.
It was a poor day for Ferrari as Leclerc set the fifth-best time, 0.5s down on Piastri.
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for final practice and qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix.
The action kicks off in just over 15 minutes' time.