2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

FP3 is at 11:30am BST; Qualifying kicks off at 3pm BST

How to watch 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream for free

The flexi wing clampdown doesn't appear to have halted McLaren as they dominated Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lando Norris topped FP1, while Oscar Piastri led the way in the afternoon session.

Like always, there's work to do for Red Bull and Ferrari ahead of qualifying to close the gap to McLaren.

Mercedes were McLaren's nearest challenger in FP2, with George Russell setting the second-fastest time.