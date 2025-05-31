Spanish GP
LIVE

2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of final practice and qualifying from the 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix

The flexi wing clampdown doesn't appear to have halted McLaren as they dominated Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Lando Norris topped FP1, while Oscar Piastri led the way in the afternoon session.

Like always, there's work to do for Red Bull and Ferrari ahead of qualifying to close the gap to McLaren.

Mercedes were McLaren's nearest challenger in FP2, with George Russell setting the second-fastest time. 

 


 

31 May 2025
12:00
Antonelli

Antonelli makes it a Mercedes 1-2, 0.4s off Russell. Both drivers on the softs.

11:55
Order after 25 minutes

Russell, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Verstappen, Alonso, Albon, Hadjar and Stroll.

11:53
Russell takes P1

Russell sets a 1m13.396s on the softs as he takes to the top of the timesheets. 

11:52
Good time from Hamilton

He goes second in the Ferrari, a tenth down on Leclerc. Hamilton's running on the mediums. 

11:51
Leclerc takes to the top

A 1m13.941s for Leclerc to put him top of the pile. He's also on the softs, like Sainz. 

11:48
Sainz on the softs

A 1m14.124s on the softs for the home hero, 0.4s ahead of Norris. 

11:48
Norris on top now

A 1m14.540s for the McLaren driver, 0.3s ahead of Tsunoda. 

11:41
Order after 10 minutes

Bortoleto and Colapinto. A slow start to FP3. 

11:36
First times on the board

Bortoleto tops the timesheets with a 1m15.224s, 0.5s ahead of Colapinto. 

11:31
FP3 is underway

Final practice in Barcelona is now underway. 

11:15
What happened in FP2?

Piastri topped the timesheets with a 1m12.760s. nearly 0.3s ahead of Russell. Verstappen rounded out the top three.

It was a poor day for Ferrari as Leclerc set the fifth-best time, 0.5s down on Piastri. 

11:13
Hello everyone

Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for final practice and qualifying at the Spanish Grand Prix.

The action kicks off in just over 15 minutes' time. 


