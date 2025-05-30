George Russell
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix

The ninth round of the 2025 F1 season takes us to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.

This weekend is particularly intriguing due to the FIA's flexible front wing clampdown, with stricter tests being imposed on all of the teams.

Whether it will have an impact on the pecking order and title race remains to be seen.

Oscar Piastri is just three points ahead of teammate Lando Norris heading into this weekend, while Max Verstappen is 25 points off in third.

Lewis Hamilton has thrived in Barcelona over the years and will be hoping to score his first podium for Ferrari.


 

30 May 2025
12:46
Leclerc improves

He moves into fourth in the Ferrari, 0.5s down on Norris.

12:42
Norris goes fastest

A 1m15.259s for Norris now, 0.2s ahead of Alonso. 

12:40
10 minutes gone in FP1

Alonso, Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Stroll, Gasly and Antonelli. 

12:38
Alonso tops the order

Alonso is fastest with a 1m15.480s 0.153s ahead of Norris. 

12:37
A trip through the gravel

Hirakawa takes a trip through the gravel trap. He's in Ocon's car for FP1. 

12:36
Times on the board

Norris on top with a 1m16.095s, less than a tenth ahead of Piastri. Alonso is in third.

12:30
FP1 is underway

The first practice session of the weekend is underway in Barcelona.

12:17
An intriguing weekend

The big change going into this weekend is the FIA's flexi wing clampdown. Stricter tests have been introduced. 

As a result, seven of the 10 teams have new front wings for this weekend. Will it impact the pecking order? Time will tell. 

12:05
Two driver swaps for FP1

Ryo Hirakawa at Haas, replacing Esteban Ocon.

Victor Martins is at Williams, stepping in for Alex Albon.

12:02
Welcome

Hello and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for Friday practice in Barcelona

FP1 gets underway in just under 30 minutes' time. 

