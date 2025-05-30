He moves into fourth in the Ferrari, 0.5s down on Norris.
2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text coverage of Friday practice at the Spanish Grand Prix
- FP1 kicks off at 12:30pm BST; FP2 is at 4pm BST
- How to watch 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free
The ninth round of the 2025 F1 season takes us to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.
This weekend is particularly intriguing due to the FIA's flexible front wing clampdown, with stricter tests being imposed on all of the teams.
Whether it will have an impact on the pecking order and title race remains to be seen.
Oscar Piastri is just three points ahead of teammate Lando Norris heading into this weekend, while Max Verstappen is 25 points off in third.
Lewis Hamilton has thrived in Barcelona over the years and will be hoping to score his first podium for Ferrari.
A 1m15.259s for Norris now, 0.2s ahead of Alonso.
Alonso, Norris, Verstappen, Leclerc, Hamilton, Piastri, Russell, Stroll, Gasly and Antonelli.
Alonso is fastest with a 1m15.480s 0.153s ahead of Norris.
Hirakawa takes a trip through the gravel trap. He's in Ocon's car for FP1.
Norris on top with a 1m16.095s, less than a tenth ahead of Piastri. Alonso is in third.
The first practice session of the weekend is underway in Barcelona.
The big change going into this weekend is the FIA's flexi wing clampdown. Stricter tests have been introduced.
As a result, seven of the 10 teams have new front wings for this weekend. Will it impact the pecking order? Time will tell.
Ryo Hirakawa at Haas, replacing Esteban Ocon.
Victor Martins is at Williams, stepping in for Alex Albon.
Hello and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for Friday practice in Barcelona
FP1 gets underway in just under 30 minutes' time.