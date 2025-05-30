2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

FP1 kicks off at 12:30pm BST; FP2 is at 4pm BST

How to watch 2025 F1 Spanish Grand Prix practice today: Live stream for free

The ninth round of the 2025 F1 season takes us to the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya for the Spanish Grand Prix.

This weekend is particularly intriguing due to the FIA's flexible front wing clampdown, with stricter tests being imposed on all of the teams.

Whether it will have an impact on the pecking order and title race remains to be seen.

Oscar Piastri is just three points ahead of teammate Lando Norris heading into this weekend, while Max Verstappen is 25 points off in third.

Lewis Hamilton has thrived in Barcelona over the years and will be hoping to score his first podium for Ferrari.



