F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 37 Seconds Ago

Follow the final F1 race of the season here with the Crash.net live blog.

13:06
Order on Lap 2

Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Tsunoda, Alonso, Gasly, Hamilton, Perez, Ocon, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Ricciardo, Bottas, Albon, Zhou, Sargeant and Magnussen.

13:05
Start

Verstappen holds onto the lead into Turn 1 from Leclerc.

Piastri is up to third ahead of Norris and Russell.

13:03
Here we go then!

The 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is underway at the Yas Marina Circuit.

12:59
Formation lap underway

Verstappen leads the pack away for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!

12:57
Tyres

Mediums for everyone except hards for Stroll, Sainz, Bottas. 

12:55
Five minutes until lights out

A win for Verstappen would move him to third outright in the all-time winners list.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:47
Reminder of the grid

Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Perez and Gasly. 

12:38
How to watch the Abu Dhabi GP?

Full TV information and streaming details...

12:22
The class of 2023

12:17
The grid

Here's the grid for the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi 

12:14
12:11
Welcome

Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

it's the final race weekend of the year!

