Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Norris, Russell, Tsunoda, Alonso, Gasly, Hamilton, Perez, Ocon, Stroll, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Ricciardo, Bottas, Albon, Zhou, Sargeant and Magnussen.
F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023 - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow the final F1 race of the season here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen holds onto the lead into Turn 1 from Leclerc.
Piastri is up to third ahead of Norris and Russell.
The 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix is underway at the Yas Marina Circuit.
Verstappen leads the pack away for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix!
Mediums for everyone except hards for Stroll, Sainz, Bottas.
A win for Verstappen would move him to third outright in the all-time winners list.
Verstappen, Leclerc, Piastri, Russell, Norris, Tsunoda, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Perez and Gasly.
Here's the grid for the final race of the year in Abu Dhabi
Hello everyone and welcome to the Crash.net live blog for the 2023 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
it's the final race weekend of the year!