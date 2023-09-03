Things are getting tight between Norris and Albon.Norris is forced to cut Turn 1 after a close duel with the Williams driver.
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all the F1 action from the Italian Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
Perez still has Leclerc in close company for third - but he is closing in on Sainz ahead.
The laps are ticking down.
Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Albon, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton and Alonso is the current order.
Leclerc can't fend him off into Turn 1 - Perez is up to third.
"He's not leaving any space!"
A close fight for third here. Perez is surely going to pass Leclerc very shortly.
Perez attacks Leclerc into Turn 1 but the Ferrari driver covers the inside.
Norris is also attacking Albon for sixth.
Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Albon, Norris, Piastri, Alonso and Hamilton.
Hamilton pits for fresh rubber.
He rejoins in tenth behind Alonso.
Verstappen overtakes Hamilton into Turn 1 for the race lead.
Five-second time penalty!
He's under investigation for gaining an advantage when leaving the track - his battle with Ocon.
Piastri, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Bottas and Ocon.
Perez pits and rejoins behind the Ferrari duo.
Very close on exit between Sainz and Leclerc.
The Spaniard manages to stay ahead.
Verstappen comes into the pit lane as does Leclerc.
On Lap 19, Sainz comes into the pit lane for hards.
Russell is also in for new tyres.
Perez is flying, with Sainz holding Leclerc up.
Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Alonso and Bottas.
He's now 1.7s clear of Sainz in second.
A good couple of laps for Red Bull as Perez finally makes the move on Russell into Turn 1 for P4.
After a lock-up for Sainz into Turn 1, Verstappen is able to do the switchback and get the race lead.
Both Perez and Russell cut Turn 1 when battling for the position. Unusual.
Perez has just let Russell through now.
Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Perez, Albon, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton and Alonso.