Crash Home
F1
Live
F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE UPDATES!

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023 LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 41 Seconds Ago

Follow all the F1 action from the Italian Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
15:20
Norris/Albon

Things are getting tight between Norris and Albon.

Norris is forced to cut Turn 1 after a close duel with the Williams driver.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:16
Not a lot happening

Perez still has Leclerc in close company for third - but he is closing in on Sainz ahead.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:12
Lap 34/51

The laps are ticking down.

Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Albon, Norris, Piastri, Hamilton and Alonso is the current order.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:09
Perez up to third

Leclerc can't fend him off into Turn 1 - Perez is up to third.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:08
Perez radio

"He's not leaving any space!"

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:08
Close between Leclerc & Perez

A close fight for third here. Perez is surely going to pass Leclerc very shortly.

 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:06
Lap 30/51

Perez attacks Leclerc into Turn 1 but the Ferrari driver covers the inside.

Norris is also attacking Albon for sixth.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:04
Order on Lap 29

Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Albon, Norris, Piastri, Alonso and Hamilton.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:03
Lap 28/51

Hamilton pits for fresh rubber.

He rejoins in tenth behind Alonso.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:01
Lap 1 at Monza

Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari SF-23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 15, Italian Grand Prix, Monza, Italy, Race Day. -
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:59
Lap 25/51

Verstappen overtakes Hamilton into Turn 1 for the race lead.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:57
Russell penalty

Five-second time penalty!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:57
Russell could get a penalty

He's under investigation for gaining an advantage when leaving the track - his battle with Ocon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:57
Order on Lap 23

Piastri, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Bottas and Ocon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:55
Perez

Perez pits and rejoins behind the Ferrari duo.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:53
Ferrari

Very close on exit between Sainz and Leclerc.

The Spaniard manages to stay ahead.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:52
Verstappen pit

Verstappen comes into the pit lane as does Leclerc.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:51
Ferrari pit Sainz

On Lap 19, Sainz comes into the pit lane for hards.

Russell is also in for new tyres.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:50
Perez closing in

Perez is flying, with Sainz holding Leclerc up.

 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:49
Order on Lap 18

Verstappen, Sainz, Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Alonso and Bottas.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:47
Verstappen well clear on Lap 17

He's now 1.7s clear of Sainz in second.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:46
Perez into fourth

A good couple of laps for Red Bull as Perez finally makes the move on Russell into Turn 1 for P4.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:45
Verstappen leads on Lap 15

After a lock-up for Sainz into Turn 1, Verstappen is able to do the switchback and get the race lead.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:43
The battle for fourth

Both Perez and Russell cut Turn 1 when battling for the position. Unusual.

Perez has just let Russell through now.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
14:41
Current order

Sainz, Verstappen, Leclerc, Russell, Perez, Albon, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton and Alonso.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture