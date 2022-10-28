Crash Home
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 20, Mexican Grand Prix, Mexico City, Mexico,

F1 Mexico City Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

  • FP1 starts at 7pm UK time; FP2 is at 10pm.

The F1 Mexico City Grand Prix weekend continues with Friday practice.

However, the attention has been on off-track affairs with the FIA announcing their verdict on Red Bull's cost cap breach.

Follow the action with the Crash.net live blog!

 

19:02

FP1 is well underway in Mexico City.

Sergio Perez - the home hero - takes to the track.

19:02

Hello!

We're live for FP1 in Mexico City. Sorry for the delays, we were busy focusing on Christian Horner's press conference. 

