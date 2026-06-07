F1 Monaco LIVE: Build-up to lights out as Antonelli starts from pole

KEY MOMENTS

Antonelli took pole by 0.043s from Verstappen

Russell starts in P6

Leclerc hunts redemption after a tough Saturday

The sixth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Monaco Grand Prix.

A divisive event among the F1 fanbase, Monaco is still viewed as the jewel in the championship's crown, with the narrow, twisting streets offering a challenge seen nowhere else on the calendar. With no time to rest on the 19-turn, 3.337km layout, even the smallest of mistakes can carry a huge penalty.

Ferrari had been the team to beat across Friday, but Saturday saw Red Bull and Mercedes close the margin, with McLaren briefly providing a threat at the top of the time sheets.

Kimi Antonelli won out by 0.043s in a dramatic qualifying session that saw pole change hands at a startling rate. Max Verstappen completes the front row, with Lewis Hamilton heading the second row.

George Russell faces the prospect of losing significant ground in the championship battle, after struggling with his Mercedes and being unable to match team-mate Antonelli.

With Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon just outside the top 10, Williams will look to engineer their way into the points with an alternate pit strategy, possibly gambling on an inevitable safety car intervention.

2026 Monaco Grand Prix Saturday schedule

Grand Prix: 2:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST