As is clear from the blue skies and bright sun, the risk of rain for the race is 0%.
F1 Monaco LIVE: Build-up to lights out as Antonelli starts from pole
Live coverage of Sunday at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix
KEY MOMENTS
- Antonelli took pole by 0.043s from Verstappen
- Russell starts in P6
- Leclerc hunts redemption after a tough Saturday
The sixth round of the 2026 Formula 1 season takes place at the Monaco Grand Prix.
A divisive event among the F1 fanbase, Monaco is still viewed as the jewel in the championship's crown, with the narrow, twisting streets offering a challenge seen nowhere else on the calendar. With no time to rest on the 19-turn, 3.337km layout, even the smallest of mistakes can carry a huge penalty.
Ferrari had been the team to beat across Friday, but Saturday saw Red Bull and Mercedes close the margin, with McLaren briefly providing a threat at the top of the time sheets.
Kimi Antonelli won out by 0.043s in a dramatic qualifying session that saw pole change hands at a startling rate. Max Verstappen completes the front row, with Lewis Hamilton heading the second row.
George Russell faces the prospect of losing significant ground in the championship battle, after struggling with his Mercedes and being unable to match team-mate Antonelli.
With Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon just outside the top 10, Williams will look to engineer their way into the points with an alternate pit strategy, possibly gambling on an inevitable safety car intervention.
2026 Monaco Grand Prix Saturday schedule
Grand Prix: 2:00pm BST - 4:00pm BST
The note on the timing screen is unfathomable. Plenty of time before the start to investigate and sort any potential sanctions. This does not need to wait. This issue surrounds a practice start infringement, an issue that is black and white.
"FIA STEWARDS: INCIDENT INVOLVING CAR 11 (PER) WILL BE INVESTIGATED AFTER THE RACE - FAILING TO FOLLOW RACE DIRECTORS INSTRUCTIONS – PRACTICE START INFRINGEMENT (14:20:23)"
It's time for the anthem, and then all focus turns to the race, and away from the celebrity faces.
Bortoleto confirms that after his stall, he will have to start from the pit lane, but only "if" they can make the start at all.
The grid is the typical Monaco chaos, with every inch of space filled with celebrity faces. File this under 'only in Monaco'.
Drama already as Perez is being looked at for a pit lane infringement, while Bortoleto has been pushed back into the pits after stalling on exit.
Good news from Racing Bulls, as Lawson makes it out onto the track. He thanks the team and vows to do a good job to "make it worth it".
The only real decision is whether you start or end on the soft tyre. Degradation is minimal in Monaco, but this is a pure gamble on if or when the safety car will make an appearance.
Start on the medium or hard and hope for a late intervention, and you could be quids in against drivers on old rubber. But equally, an early stop protects from any sort of intervention.
Those at the rear of the pack can dictate what happens, as they could open a gap for the front-runners to stop into, or force them to run longer.
Strategy options here are very limited, with this a clear one-stop race.
Lawson is climbing into his car, but the Racing Bulls remains up on the stilts.
Here come the drivers. The track is filling up with cars on sighting laps before lining up on the grid.
While Lindblad's car is fired up in the Racing Bulls garage, there is significant activity around Lawson's car. The pit lane is about to open, but from tenth on the grid, this would be a huge opportunity lost should the Kiwi be unable to take the start.
So far this season, the leader into turn one has not come from the front row. Should neither Antonelli nor Verstappen lead through Sainte Devote today, that would be somewhat of a shock.
There was nothing - well, 0.043s - to split Antonelli and Verstappen at the front yesterday, and Hamilton was right on the pace too.
Should something happen to the top three, Leclerc, Norris and Piastri are all lurking in the wings. Russell has been unable to match his Mercedes team-mate so far, but write him off at your peril.
Good afternoon and welcome to Monaco for race day. Qualifying was absolutely thrilling, so can the race live up to the hype?