Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-22. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil, Qualifying

F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Practice ahead of the sprint - LIVE UPDATES

  • Final practice is at 3:30pm UK time and the F1 sprint is at 7:30pm UK time.

It's time for the F1 sprint at Interlagos.

Qualifying was dramatic with Kevin Magnussen taking a shock maiden pole position ahead of Max Verstappen.

Rain continues to threaten meaning we could be set for another exciting day of action in Brazil

15:38

Russell smashes the current benchmark with a 1m15.115s, 0.4s ahead of Perez.

15:38

Perez goes top with a 1m15.539s, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc. A tidy lap on the hards.

15:37

Leclerc improves again to a 1m15.868s on the softs. A tenth ahead of Sainz on the mediums.

Perez slots into third on the hards.

15:36

Sainz is now on top with a 1m16.014s - a tenth ahead of Leclerc.

Bottas is now 0.4s off the pace set by the Ferraris.

15:35

Bottas takes to the top with a 1m16.463s, 0.4s ahead of Zhou.

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C42. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo,
15:34

Zhou takes to the top with a 1m17.059s, 0.5s ahead of Schumacher.

15:32

Vettel, Stroll, Bottas, Sainz, Leclerc, Schumacher, Zhou, Sargeant and Perez are on track.

15:30
FP2 is underway

Vettel is the first man to take to the track for Aston Martin.

15:23
A new member of Red Bull's junior team
15:20

Looks like final practice will be in dry conditions.

There will be a driver change down at Williams with Logan Sargeant getting another outing for the team ahead of his debut next year.

15:18
Scenes in the Haas garage
Pole position for Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,
15:16

Second practice (the most pointless session of the weekend) kicks off in just under 15 minutes. 

The F1 sprint is at 7:30pm UK time.

15:15
15:15
The top three from qualifying
Pole position for Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas, 2nd for Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB18 and 3rd for George Russell
15:15

Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for this weekend's F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

Follow final practice and the F1 sprint here!

Yuki Tsunoda (JPN) AlphaTauri AT03. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 21, Brazilian Grand Prix, Sao Paulo, Brazil,
