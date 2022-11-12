Russell smashes the current benchmark with a 1m15.115s, 0.4s ahead of Perez.
F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Practice ahead of the sprint - LIVE UPDATES
It's time for the F1 sprint at Interlagos.
Qualifying was dramatic with Kevin Magnussen taking a shock maiden pole position ahead of Max Verstappen.
Rain continues to threaten meaning we could be set for another exciting day of action in Brazil
Perez goes top with a 1m15.539s, 0.3s ahead of Leclerc. A tidy lap on the hards.
Leclerc improves again to a 1m15.868s on the softs. A tenth ahead of Sainz on the mediums.
Perez slots into third on the hards.
Sainz is now on top with a 1m16.014s - a tenth ahead of Leclerc.
Bottas is now 0.4s off the pace set by the Ferraris.
Bottas takes to the top with a 1m16.463s, 0.4s ahead of Zhou.
Zhou takes to the top with a 1m17.059s, 0.5s ahead of Schumacher.
Vettel, Stroll, Bottas, Sainz, Leclerc, Schumacher, Zhou, Sargeant and Perez are on track.
Vettel is the first man to take to the track for Aston Martin.
Looks like final practice will be in dry conditions.
There will be a driver change down at Williams with Logan Sargeant getting another outing for the team ahead of his debut next year.
Second practice (the most pointless session of the weekend) kicks off in just under 15 minutes.
The F1 sprint is at 7:30pm UK time.
Hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog for this weekend's F1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Follow final practice and the F1 sprint here!