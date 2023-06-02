Crash Home
F1
Live
Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix,

F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 15 Minutes Ago

Follow Friday practice for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.

Reporting By:
13:37
FP1 results

A dominant showing by Max Verstappen in FP1

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W14. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:30
Chequered flag

Verstappen tops the session ahead of Perez, Ocon and de Vries.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:25
Alonso into eighth

After a slow start to the session, Alonso moves into eighth overall. 1.1s down on Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:20

Verstappen on top ahead of Perez, de Vries, Leclerc and Sainz.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:17
de Vries into third

Another tidy lap from the AlphaTauri driver, 0.8s off the pace.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:14
Current top 10

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Zhou, Bottas, Magnussen, Piastri, Gasly and Hulkenberg.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:11
Alfas on the move

Zhou into third; Bottas fourth - they're 1.3s off.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:08
In a league of his own

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Practice
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:01
Verstappen goes 0.7s clear

A big lap from Verstappen to move back ahead of his teammate.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
13:00
Perez goes P1

Making the most of the softs, he takes to the top with a 1m15.374s.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:57
de Vries up to fifth

A strong session so far for de Vries - he's up to fifth, 1.0s down on Verstappen.

Perez takes to the track on softs.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:57
FP1 shots

Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 leaves the pits running sensor equipment. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:55
More bouncing complaints

"Car is bouncing under braking for turn 10 and the last corner," says Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:49
Top 10

With 20 minutes gone in FP1, the top 10 currently is: Verstappen, Perez, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Leclerc, Bottas, Gasly, Albon and Sargeant. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:46
Perez team radio

"I'm starting to bounce as I go into the final corner."

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:43
Verstappen improves again

After running on the test tyre, he's now out on the mediums.

He has a 0.4s advantage over his teammate.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:40
Verstappen improves again

A 1m16.583s for the championship leader - 0.8s ahead of Perez.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:38
Current top 10

Verstappen, Perez, Tsunoda, Ocon, Gasly, Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Magnussen and Russell.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:35
Verstappen sets the early pace

A strong early benchmark for Verstappen with a 1m17.425s, 0.7s ahead of Gasly. Perez is 1.3s off the pace.

Most of the field is running on the 'test' tyre.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:34
Perez sets the pace

Perez sets a 1m18.781s on the test tyre, a tenth ahead of Ocon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:32
The boss

Stefano Domenicali (ITA) Formula One President and CEO. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:30
FP1 is now underway

First practice for the Spanish Grand Prix has started.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:26
Five minutes until FP1

Track Atmosphere Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation Day.-
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:19
Neymar Jr is in town!

Neymar (BRA) Football Player. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona, Spain, Preparation Day.
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
12:10
Upgrades for this weekend

A rundown of all the upgrade for this weekend's race - some new parts for Ferrari...

Ferrari SF-23 of Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Ferrari - sidepod detail. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 8, Spanish Grand Prix,
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture