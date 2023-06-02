A dominant showing by Max Verstappen in FP1
F1 Spanish Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow Friday practice for the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
Verstappen tops the session ahead of Perez, Ocon and de Vries.
After a slow start to the session, Alonso moves into eighth overall. 1.1s down on Verstappen.
Verstappen on top ahead of Perez, de Vries, Leclerc and Sainz.
Another tidy lap from the AlphaTauri driver, 0.8s off the pace.
Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Norris, Zhou, Bottas, Magnussen, Piastri, Gasly and Hulkenberg.
Zhou into third; Bottas fourth - they're 1.3s off.
A big lap from Verstappen to move back ahead of his teammate.
Making the most of the softs, he takes to the top with a 1m15.374s.
A strong session so far for de Vries - he's up to fifth, 1.0s down on Verstappen.
Perez takes to the track on softs.
"Car is bouncing under braking for turn 10 and the last corner," says Verstappen.
With 20 minutes gone in FP1, the top 10 currently is: Verstappen, Perez, Tsunoda, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Leclerc, Bottas, Gasly, Albon and Sargeant.
"I'm starting to bounce as I go into the final corner."
After running on the test tyre, he's now out on the mediums.
He has a 0.4s advantage over his teammate.
A 1m16.583s for the championship leader - 0.8s ahead of Perez.
Verstappen, Perez, Tsunoda, Ocon, Gasly, Hamilton, Hulkenberg, Sainz, Magnussen and Russell.
A strong early benchmark for Verstappen with a 1m17.425s, 0.7s ahead of Gasly. Perez is 1.3s off the pace.
Most of the field is running on the 'test' tyre.
Perez sets a 1m18.781s on the test tyre, a tenth ahead of Ocon.
First practice for the Spanish Grand Prix has started.
A rundown of all the upgrade for this weekend's race - some new parts for Ferrari...