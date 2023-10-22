Keep across Crash.net for the latest paddock reaction and news from Austin.
F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - As it happened
It's race day at the 2023 United States Grand Prix. Here's what happened in Austin...
Full order from the United States GP
Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Stroll and Tsunoda.
FL went to Tsunoda on the final lap.
His 50th victory in F1 as he beats Hamilton in Austin.
Norris completes the podium.
Hamilton is now 1.7s behind Verstappen for the victory.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Stroll and Tsunoda.
Leclerc is ordered to get Sainz through - which he does - into Turn 12.
Sainz is now in DRS range of teammate Leclerc for fourth.
Hamilton gets past Norris into Turn 1 for second after a late defence from the McLaren driver.
Hamilton is now right behind Norris in the fight for second behind Verstappen.
Verstappen has increased his lead over Norris up to 3.3s.
Hamilton is now just 2.3s behind Norris for second.
Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Gasly, Alonso and Tsunoda.
He's now 3.8s behind Norris in second.
Hamilton is now right behind Leclerc in the fight for third.
He's losing crucial time in the dirty air.
Verstappen's lead over Norris is up at 1.8s.
Hamilton is currently 7.5s behind Verstappen with just over 15 laps to go.
A tall order to win it - P2 could be possible thoguh.
Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Stroll and Gasly.
Hamilton pits and rejoins in fourth on the mediums.
Verstappen has overtaken Leclerc for the race lead.
Verstappen is now in DRS range of Leclerc for second place.
Hamilton is yet to stop up at the front - he's 12.8s ahead of Leclerc.
Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Gasly, Alonso and Stroll.
Verstappen and Sainz come in for fresh rubber now.
The Red Bull driver rejoins just ahead of Norris.
McLaren have called Norris in for a new set of tyres on Lap 34.
He puts on another set of hards.
Hamilton is now just 2.7s behind Norris in the fight for second.
He's now 1.7s clear of Norris for the lead of the race.
Hamilton has closed to within four seconds of the McLaren driver.