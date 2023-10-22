Crash Home
Charles Leclerc (MON) Ferrari SF-23 and Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL60 at the start of the race. Formula 1 World

F1 United States Grand Prix 2023 - As it happened

Last Updated: 1 Hour Ago

It's race day at the 2023 United States Grand Prix. Here's what happened in Austin...

21:51
That's a wrap

21:46
Results

Full order from the United States GP 

21:41
Top 10

Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Stroll and Tsunoda.

FL went to Tsunoda on the final lap.

21:39
Verstappen wins!

His 50th victory in F1 as he beats Hamilton in Austin.

Norris completes the podium.

21:38
Final lap

Hamilton is now 1.7s behind Verstappen for the victory.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
21:33
Order on Lap 53

Verstappen, Hamilton, Norris, Sainz, Perez, Leclerc, Russell, Gasly, Stroll and Tsunoda.

21:29
Lap 51/56

Leclerc is ordered to get Sainz through - which he does - into Turn 12.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
Lap 50/56

Sainz is now in DRS range of teammate Leclerc for fourth.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
Hamilton is through!

Hamilton gets past Norris into Turn 1 for second after a late defence from the McLaren driver.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
Hamilton in DRS of Norris

Hamilton is now right behind Norris in the fight for second behind Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
21:23
21:22
Gaps at the front

Verstappen has increased his lead over Norris up to 3.3s.

Hamilton is now just 2.3s behind Norris for second.

21:19
The order on Lap 44

Verstappen, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Gasly, Alonso and Tsunoda. 

21:17
Hamilton into third

He's now 3.8s behind Norris in second.

21:16
Hamilton right behind Leclerc

Hamilton is now right behind Leclerc in the fight for third.

He's losing crucial time in the dirty air.

21:14

Verstappen's lead over Norris is up at 1.8s. 

21:13
Hamilton

Hamilton is currently 7.5s behind Verstappen with just over 15 laps to go.

A tall order to win it - P2 could be possible thoguh.

21:11
Order on Lap 40

Verstappen, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Sainz, Perez, Alonso, Russell, Stroll and Gasly.

21:09
Lap 39/56

Hamilton pits and rejoins in fourth on the mediums.

Verstappen has overtaken Leclerc for the race lead.

21:08
Lap 38/56

Verstappen is now in DRS range of Leclerc for second place.

Hamilton is yet to stop up at the front - he's 12.8s ahead of Leclerc.

21:05
Order on Lap 37

Hamilton, Perez, Leclerc, Verstappen, Norris, Russell, Sainz, Gasly, Alonso and Stroll.

21:04
Red Bull respond with Verstappen

Verstappen and Sainz come in for fresh rubber now.

The Red Bull driver rejoins just ahead of Norris.

21:02
McLaren pit Norris

McLaren have called Norris in for a new set of tyres on Lap 34.

He puts on another set of hards.

21:01
Norris struggling

Hamilton is now just 2.7s behind Norris in the fight for second.

20:59
Verstappen has upped his pace

He's now 1.7s clear of Norris for the lead of the race.

Hamilton has closed to within four seconds of the McLaren driver.

