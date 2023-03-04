Crash Home
F1
Live
Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain,

How qualifying for the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix unfolded

Last Updated: 2 Hours Ago

A recap of how qualifying for the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix unfolded as Max Verstappen claimed pole position.

Follow all the action from Bahrain, including the latest paddock reaction, here with Crash.net

 

Reporting By:
16:22
That's it

Qualifying is done and dusted.

We will be back tomorrow to see if Red Bull can convert their front row lockout into a 1-2 finish.

See you tomorrow afternoon for the race at 3pm.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:20
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:17
Max on pole
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:16
Leclerc

The Ferrari driver confirms there wasn't an issue in Q3, more tactical, to save a set of softs.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:14
Qualifying results

Click here for the full qualifying result from Bahrain 

Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL60. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:09
Verstappen takes pole

It's pole for Verstappen ahead of Perez, Leclerc, Sainz and Alonso.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:08
Chequered flag

A bit of an anti-climax with just the two Red Bulls and Sainz on track, challenging for pole.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:06
Problems for Ferrari?

Leclerc is out of his car.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:06

Russell slots into fifth, 0.4s down.

Hamilton manages only seventh. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:05

Alonso slots into fourth, 0.4s down on Verstappen.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:03

Russell, Hamilton, Alonso and Hulkenberg take to the track for their only run of the session.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:02
After the first runs

It's provisional pole for Verstappen with a 1m29.897s.

Leclerc is a tenth shy in second ahead of Perez, Sainz and Stroll.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:58
Q3 is well underway

Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez and Stroll take to the teack for Q3.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:56
Q3 is underway...

A four-team fight for pole? Here we go!

Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 1, Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir, Bahrain, Qualifying Day.- www.xpbimages.com, EMail:
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:51
The top 10 in Q2

Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Stroll.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:49
Out in Q2

A crazy end to Q2 but it's Norris, Bottas, Zhou, Tsunoda and Albon who are knocked out.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:46

Both Mercedes drivers are now out there.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:45
Who's on track?

Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Norris, Zhou, Stroll, Ocon and Tsunoda.

Top four still in the pit lane.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:43
Out in Q2 currently

Zhou, Stroll, Ocon, Tsunoda and Albon.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:41
Red Bull are cooking now

Verstappen sets a 1m30.503s to go 0.2s clear of Perez.

Hamilton is 0.398s off in third ahead of Russell and Alonso.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:40
Welcome Mercedes

Hamilton goes quickest with a 1m30.901s, a tenth ahead of Russell.

Alonso slots into third.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:37
All cars on track except Albon

14 cars out on track for their first runs in Q2.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:34
Q2 is now underway

15 minutes of action to come.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:31
Lap deleted for Gasly

Gasly has his best lap deleted for track limits at Turn 15. 

He's demoted to 20th.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
15:27
Out in Q1

Sargeant, Gasly, Magnussen, Piastri and de Vries. 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
 