Qualifying is done and dusted.We will be back tomorrow to see if Red Bull can convert their front row lockout into a 1-2 finish.See you tomorrow afternoon for the race at 3pm.
How qualifying for the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix unfolded
A recap of how qualifying for the 2023 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix unfolded as Max Verstappen claimed pole position.
Follow all the action from Bahrain, including the latest paddock reaction, here with Crash.net.
The Ferrari driver confirms there wasn't an issue in Q3, more tactical, to save a set of softs.
It's pole for Verstappen ahead of Perez, Leclerc, Sainz and Alonso.
A bit of an anti-climax with just the two Red Bulls and Sainz on track, challenging for pole.
Leclerc is out of his car.
Russell slots into fifth, 0.4s down.
Hamilton manages only seventh.
Alonso slots into fourth, 0.4s down on Verstappen.
Russell, Hamilton, Alonso and Hulkenberg take to the track for their only run of the session.
It's provisional pole for Verstappen with a 1m29.897s.
Leclerc is a tenth shy in second ahead of Perez, Sainz and Stroll.
Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez and Stroll take to the teack for Q3.
A four-team fight for pole? Here we go!
Leclerc, Verstappen, Russell, Hamilton, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Stroll.
A crazy end to Q2 but it's Norris, Bottas, Zhou, Tsunoda and Albon who are knocked out.
Both Mercedes drivers are now out there.
Alonso, Sainz, Leclerc, Hulkenberg, Bottas, Norris, Zhou, Stroll, Ocon and Tsunoda.
Top four still in the pit lane.
Zhou, Stroll, Ocon, Tsunoda and Albon.
Verstappen sets a 1m30.503s to go 0.2s clear of Perez.
Hamilton is 0.398s off in third ahead of Russell and Alonso.
Hamilton goes quickest with a 1m30.901s, a tenth ahead of Russell.
Alonso slots into third.
14 cars out on track for their first runs in Q2.
15 minutes of action to come.
Gasly has his best lap deleted for track limits at Turn 15.
He's demoted to 20th.
Sargeant, Gasly, Magnussen, Piastri and de Vries.