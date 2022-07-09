George Russell, Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon, Mick Schumacher, Daniel Ricciardo, Lance Stroll and Sebastian Vettel were required to go to see the stewards after the 24-lap sprint race.

According to Article 33.1 of the FIA's regulations, they say that “the driver must drive the car alone and unaided”.

The breaches that occurred during the second formation lap after the race start was abandoned because Zhou Guanyu stopped out on track.

The stewards have deemed that the messages were permitted.

"The stewards received a report from the Race Director and used audio evidence," read a short explanation from the stewards.

"The stewards met with the team managers concerned and determined that the messages that were under investigation were permitted."