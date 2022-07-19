Richard Mille, the luxury watch brand with a motorsports obsession, have created the thinnest-ever watch.

The RM UP-01 is just 1.75mm thick and weighs only 30g.

If you want to buy one? Good luck. Richard Mille and Ferrari have only made 150.

Ferrari’s famous prancing horse logo is included as part of the design.

“When we presented this watch concept to Ferrari when we met in summer 2020, we said this is a project we are starting to develop, and we think it makes real sense to do this with you,” said Yves Mathis, production director at Richard Mille.

The brand’s motto is “a racing machine on the wrist”.

Carlos Sainz, the Ferrari F1 driver, was in attendance at the team HQ to launch this incredibly expensive new watch.

