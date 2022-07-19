Honda not closing door on possible F1 return in 2026

The Japanese manufacturer officially withdrew from F1 at the end of 2021, though Honda’s engines continue to be used by both Red Bull Racing and sister team AlphaTauri this year.

Honda endured a painful return to F1 in 2015 but left the sport on a high note after powering Red Bull’s Max Verstappen to the drivers' championship title last season.

The engines, now badged as Red Bull Powertrains featuring the Honda Racing Corporation logo, have won seven of the first 11 races of the 2022 season.

Honda quit F1 to focus on their goal of achieving carbon neutrality throughout the automotive company by 2050.

New-generation hybrid engines set for introduction in 2026 will be powered by a synthetic sustainable fuel as part of F1’s target to be net-zero carbon by 2030.

The low-cost, revised engine formula has attracted the attention of the Volkswagen group, which is understood to be on the verge of formally confirming their entry to F1 via their Porsche and Audi brands.

HRC president Koji Watanabe admitted Honda is keeping an eye on how the new power unit regulations are progressing.

“Formula 1 is the top motorsports category, so we are always watching what is happening in the F1 world,” he told the official F1 website.

“Of course, we just finished and concluded our activities [in F1], so nothing [has been] discussed within the Honda company about 2026 season. So, no plan.”

Honda is set to remain as a technical partner of Red Bull and AlphaTauri until 2025 but Watanabe stressed the Japanese company would not close the door on a potential fifth spell in F1.

“It is not a closed door [to F1],” he added. “My understanding is that F1 is discussing to decide the regulations for 2026, and definitely the direction is carbon neutrality.

“That is the same direction as us. It is probably also a good opportunity to study carbon neutrality to F1, so it’s not a closed door.”

Asked when Honda would have to make a call if it was going to return in 2026, Watanabe replied: “I don't know the exact time frame.

“But if we want to return to F1 in 2026, probably we need to decide within one to one and a half years.