Michael Masi set for first job since being sacked as F1 race director

According to News Corp, Masi is being lined up to replace Neil Crompton as chair of the Supercars Commission.

Before his F1 involvement, Masi was deputy race director of V8 Supercars before becoming F2/3 director in 2018.

All 11 Supercars team owners will have to vote about whether Masi should make a return to the series as chair of the Commission.

Masi was removed as F1 race director in February following his poor-handling of the 2021 title-decider between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

His failure to follow the FIA’s sporting regulations about the Safety Car led to widespread criticism and fall-out, ultimately costing Hamilton a record eighth drivers’ title.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff was very criticial, describing Masi as a "liability", while Verstappen and Red Bull defended the Australian on several occasions.

Initially, Masi was due to work for the FIA in another role but F1’s governing body announced that he had left entirely in June to spend time with his family.