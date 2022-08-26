He will exit McLaren at the end of 2022, a year before his contract was due to expire, it has been confirmed so is seeking a new seat in the 2023 driver line-up.

Alpine, who will lose Fernando Alonso to Aston Martin, are a serious option because they may also lose their desired replacement, Oscar Piastri, to McLaren.

"Yes,” Ricciardo told Sky when asked if he was interested in rejoining Alpine.

“I don't know how else to say that. I'd say, if it's right."

Ricciardo represented Alpine when the team was known as Renault, and said he departed on good terms.

"I think how it ended, yes.

“It was a little bit awkward for a bit, but once we were racing and had the year we had I think everyone saw I was dedicated to make the most of that year.

"We'll see what feels right, and is right but it's purely going to be on where I feel I an be the most competitive.

"I want to get back to winning, I want to get back to fighting for podiums and wins.

"That's what gives me the most happiness.

"One thing that has remained unchanged for me is I've never wanted to be a driver just to be on the grid.

"Of course I love this sport and I love everything that comes with it. But at this point in my career is just about winning.

"Under the right circumstances, the right opportunity, absolutely it's where I want to be but obviously I might not have every option available."