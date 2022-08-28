Gasly is currently contracted to AlphaTauri until the end of next season but has reportedly become an option for Alpine, who are seeking to replace Fernando Alonso in the 2023 driver line-up.

“At the moment, I don’t really want to make too many comments because I haven’t seen anything yet,” Gasly told Sky when asked if he could join Alpine.

Alpine’s first choice at a replacement, Oscar Piastri, is reportedly set to instead join McLaren as the replacement for Daniel Ricciardo.

Alpine boss Otmar Szafnauer questioned Piastri’s “integrity” having already signed a deal with his team.

These rumours leave Ricciardo in limbo because Alpine seemingly appear to be his best bet of remaining on the F1 grid beyond 2022.

Haas, who have not yet committed long-term to Mick Schumacher, have been in contact with Ricciardo too, ESPN reported.