Alonso on Hamilton collision: “It happened in the past with Rosberg”

Mercedes’ Hamilton was forced to retire from the F1 Belgian Grand Prix after first-lap contact with Alpine driver Alonso.

After an initial exchange of angry views, Hamilton accepted the blame for the collision.

Alonso has now remembered when Hamilton retired in similar circumstances at Spa eight years ago after clashing with then-Mercedes teammate Rosberg.

“I was surprised and for sure, he now saw the incident and he takes responsibility, which is obviously very nice from him,” Alonso said to Sky.

“It was a lap one incident, nothing really more to say there or the stewards. They didn’t say anything because these things happen in that corner.

“It happened in the past, also, I remember with Nico Rosberg, the same thing. So it’s a tricky corner.”

Alonso blasted Hamilton as an “idiot” via his team radio but then said to Sky: “I was frustrated in that moment for sure. Every time we start in the first or second row and we are fighting for top three, there is something going on.

“I was frustrated but luckily my car was very strong and there was nothing going on. Lewis had not much luck and had to retire the car.”