The McLaren F1 driver announced via Instagram: “Hello everyone. After time and consideration Luisa and myself have mutually decided to end our romantic relationship but remain good friends.

“I wish her the world and have so much respect for her and all she does as such an amazing and strong women with nothing but kindness. Pls respect our decision and respect our but more Importantly and especially her privacy moving forward. Thank you for your endless support.”

They had been together for the past year.

Luisinha is a Portuguese model.

Norris announced their separation ahead of the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

The news comes a week after Norris learned that he would have a new McLaren teammate next season, because Daniel Ricciardo will not retain his seat.

Oscar Piastri is expected to be that man.

Norris is the third highest-earning F1 driver on the 2022 grid.