Hamilton arrives at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix after seeing his record as the only driver to finish every race in 2022 disappear last week in Belgium after contact with Fernando Alonso.

He has long since given up hope of winning an all-time record eighth championship, and is battling to keep alive his imperious record of having won a race in each season of his F1 career.

Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022 Video of Lewis Hamilton VS Fernando Alonso - THE RIVALRY! | F1 2022

But, he insists, that his focus is on helping Mercedes to build a car which can again challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull after they were hampered by early-season porpoising.

“I love the work that we’re doing, whether we’re fighting for first or not,” he said despite a tough season.

“I still love getting into the huddle with the engineers.

“I love these back-to-back races because if you have a crap weekend you can get back on it.

“I still love the challenge of fighting this car. It is a fight. The amount of engineering we have to do to dial it in is tricky. It increases your accessibility to improve your engineering side, so I’m enjoying that.

“I don’t ever want to wish time by. There is information to gain in this second half of the season.

“As a driver, I want to improve and make sure that things like the [Belgian Grand Prix retirement] doesn’t happen.

“I am focused on trying to articulate exactly what I’m feeling in the car, what I want in next year’s car, and making sure it gets done.

“It all moves so quickly. They’ve got to sign off the brakes or front suspension now! The gearbox is signed off now! Everything is done so far in advance.

“Making sure you catch them before they sign off those things, and getting things in the pipeline that in the past we haven’t focused on, to give us a better foundation.

“We have won the past eight constructor’s championships and I have faith. With the cost cap it isn’t as easy as it was, but we can get there.”