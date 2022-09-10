Williams confirmed in a statement half an hour before final practice was due to get underway that Albon was undergoing treatment for appendicitis after feeling unwell on Saturday morning.

"Williams Racing can confirm that, after feeling unwell this morning and seeking medical advice from the FIA and local hospital, Alex Albon is now undergoing treatment for appendicitis," the statement said.

"Following on from this, we can confirm that the team’s Reserve Driver Nyck de Vries will drive in place of Alex for the remainder of the Italian Grand Prix weekend. Alex is in good spirits and the team wishes him a speedy recovery."

With Albon ruled out, de Vries will contest his first grand prix with Williams at Monza.

The Formula E champion is the team's official reserve driver and made his FP1 debut with the Grove outfit earlier this season at Barcelona, replacing Albon at the time.

He also conducted a practice outing with Mercedes when he subbed in for Lewis Hamilton in France.

The 27-year-old Dutchman made his third FP1 appearance with Aston Martin on Friday at Monza, standing in for Sebastian Vettel.

de Vries is a contender for a full-time race seat with Williams next season as the team weighs up who to place alongside Albon for 2023, with Canadian Nicholas Latifi seemingly on his way out of the team after three seasons.