Verstappen could win his second title at this weekend’s Singapore Grand Prix, however, winning it at Suzuka next weekend is more likely given the current permutations.

The Red Bull driver has dominated the entire season, winning 11 of the 16 races, meaning he’s 116 points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the F1 standings.

The significant gap in the championship doesn’t reflect the true performance of the cars with Ferrari taking more pole positions than Red Bull in 2022.

5 Tracks That F1 NEED to Bring Back Video of 5 Tracks That F1 NEED to Bring Back

Verstappen’s incredible consistency combined with Red Bull’s impressive calls on strategy has ultimately made it a comfortable season for the team.

Norris and Verstappen are good friends, and were seen pictured in a nightclub during the break between Italy and Singapore.

Norris has likened Verstappen’s form to Lewis Hamilton's in recent seasons, with the Mercedes driver winning six titles in seven seasons from 2014 to 2020.

“Quite easy. He's done a pretty good job. He should maybe have a go in our car and see what he's like,” he told Sky Sports.

“He's done amazing. Very impressive. It's similar to Lewis [Hamilton] in previous years. When you've got a car that can deliver and win races, he's the one to take those opportunities.

“When he's beating his teammate every time, it's impressive to see day in, day out. Even in FP1, FP2, FP3, he's never under the limit, he's always pushing the limits.

“Even in FP1 on his first lap of the whole day, his lap times are normally quicker than what we ever do in qualifying. Look, he's one of the most talented drivers ever. No doubt he's going to win a second [title] this year and most likely go on to win a few more in the future.”

Despite being one of F1’s star performers over the last two years, Norris is still without a grand prix victory.

He came close at last year’s Russian Grand Prix but a late strategy call to switch to the intermediates cost McLaren their second win of the season.

“I mean you have to [bide your time],” Norris added. “I don’t think you can do too much else. You can’t really complain and do that. I still have an opportunity in F1. I still feel like when I finish P6 or P7 sometimes I’ve driven the best race of my life or done the best lap in qualifying and I am P8 or P9.

“You have to realise that was your goal and objective for the day. Have you done the best lap you could have done? Have you put everything together? And if you have, you’ve got to be happy with it. If it’s for P10, P5, P6 or whatever.

“You got to realise that a bit more in F1. I think that’s part of going into F1. You know you might not win a race for one, two, five, 10 years and your opportunity might come in 12 years, even. It’s frustrating at times because you feel like you deserve more at certain periods, no matter how much hard work you put in and so on.”