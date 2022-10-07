Russell heads Hamilton as Mercedes show pace in FP2

Russell beat seven-time world champion Hamilton to the fastest time by 0.235s as he set a new benchmark pace in FP2 as the only driver to break into the 1m41s.

It marked a stark contrast to last weekend's Singapore Grand Prix, where Hamilton and Russell finished ninth and 14th.

But it remains to be seen how Mercedes will fare in qualifying on Saturday when conditions are expected to be dry.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

Max Verstappen, who could seal the 2022 title at Suzuka, was 0.851s adrift in third, half a tenth clear of Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez.

The Dutchman is guaranteed to be crowned champion for a second time on Sunday if he wins with the fastest lap.

It was a difficult session for Verstappen’s nearest rival Charles Leclerc, who ended up 11th after encountering an issue with his brakes and sliding off the track at the hairpin.

The sole-running Haas of Kevin Magnussen once again finished fifth-fastest while teammate Mick Schumacher was sidelined following his big FP1 crash.

Next up was Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in sixth, while Fernando Alonso sat seventh, over 1.5s off the pace after the Alpine driver had topped Friday’s opening session.

Alfa Romeo pair Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu were separated by Esteban Ocon’s Alpine as they took positions 8-10 respectively.

The extended 90-minute session was originally meant to be dedicated for Pirelli to sample their new dry-weather tyres, but the test was cancelled because of the conditions.

Instead, the test will now take place across the next two rounds in the United States and Mexico.