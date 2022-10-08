The FIA are due to rule on the cost cap row - where Red Bull have been accused of overspending the $145m limit as Max Verstappen won his first title - on Monday.

Sky report that two senior F1 figures say that there is no guarantee any team will be found in breach of the rules, and any potential breach is “only minor”.

The same sources correctly predicted that the FIA ruling, due last Wednesday, would be delayed.

The FIA will award certificates of compliance to teams that have obeyed the cost cap rule.

If any teams are found in breach, they would defend their case in front of Cost Cap Adjudicatory Panel, which consists of six judges.

However, if any of the 10 F1 teams are not happy with the FIA’s judgement on Monday, there is no room to appeal.

What is Mercedes’ claim?

Team principal Wolff claimed about Red Bull: “It’s weeks and months that they are being investigated. Maybe [Christian Horner] doesn’t speak to his Chief Financial Officer.

“All of us have been investigated diligently and as far as we understand, there’s a team in [a] minor breach which is more procedural and another team that is fundamentally massively over.

"That is being looked after, that’s an open secret in the paddock.”

What is Red Bull’s claim?

Team principal Horner insists they were within the cost cap and fumed: “The amount of noise that's been around other topics, one can only think it’s designed to be a bit of a distraction [from Verstappen’s inevitable 2022 title win]. We’re very happy with where we are, with where our submission for the cap is and all focus is on this weekend.”