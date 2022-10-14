On Monday, the FIA announced that Red Bull overspent during Max Verstappen’s maiden title-winning campaign.

Verstappen beat Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton to the title in controversial circumstances at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, benefitting from an error by Michael Masi.

The specifics of Red Bull’s overspend are yet to surface, however, according to reports in the Dutch press, they only exceeded the budget cap by $1m to $2m.

This has left both Mercedes and Ferrari very unhappy given both teams respective title battles with Red Bull over the last two years.

Throughout 2022, Ferrari have been vocal about the number of upgrades Red Bull have managed to bring to races, particularly in relation to their rumoured lightweight chassis, which will now be introduced for next season.

Due to it being only a minor breach of F1’s budget cap, it’s likely that Red Bull will only have to pay a fine.

Given the light punishment, Wolff has revealed Mercedes have discussed the idea of ‘planning extra budget’ to ‘recover performance and return to the top’ amid their struggles in 2022.

Wolff was quoted by Corriere dello Sport, via Formula Passion, and said: “If Red Bull had overspent by two million, they could close the matter by paying the FIA five times, therefore ten million.

“And in any case it would not be fair because it would sanction the right to cheat by paying a fine. Mercedes have already talked about it and, if this were really the point of failure, Mercedes is ready to plan extra budget and related fine to recover performance and return to the top.”