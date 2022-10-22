Horner: Red Bull employees' kids being bullied over F1 cost cap allegations

The Red Bull team principal finally addressed the F1 cost cap saga in his first public media appearance since his team’s breach was confirmed by the FIA on Saturday at the United States Grand Prix.

Horner was joined in the press conference by McLaren boss Zak Brown, who has been one of Red Bull’s most vocal rivals regarding the cost cap.

Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver? Video of Is Hamilton No Longer the Best Wet Weather Driver?

Brown wrote a letter to F1’s governing body the FIA in which he said any breaking of the budget cap “constitutes cheating”, though he stopped short of directly naming Red Bull.

During their face-off, Horner blasted Brown’s letter and said it has felt like Red Bull have “been on trial” since the rumours of a potential breach first emerged over the Singapore Grand Prix weekend.

“It is tremendously disappointing for a competitor to accuse you of cheating and fraudulent [behaviour],” said Horner.

“It's absolutely shocking that another competitor, without the facts, without any knowlegde of the details, can be making that kind of accusation.

“We’ve been on trial since Singapore. The rhetoric of cheats. The numbers in the media are miles away from reality.

“The damage this done to the brand, our drivers, our workforce? In an age where mental health is prevalant? We see kids bullied in playgrounds who are kids of our employees.

"You cannot make these allegations without fact or substance. We are appalled at the behaviour of some of our competitors.”

Horner, who was seen holding a meeting with FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem in the COTA paddock on Friday, confirmed the FIA has offered Red Bull terms for an 'Accepted Breach Agreement’.

However, he refused to reveal what penalty has been offered to Red Bull. German publication Auto Motor und Sport has reported that a deduction of 25 percent of the wind tunnel time for next season and a fine is the proposed penalty.

“I can’t tell you that, it’s confidential,” Horner said.

“Once concluded there will be transparency and I will talk you through our submissions and the position we had.”

Amid mounting speculation over the exact figure of Red Bull’s overspend - which has been kept confidential - Horner claimed the breach was no more than $200,000.

“There is a concerted campaign for a draconian penalty for Red Bull [over] a couple of hundred thousand dollars,” he added.

“We have been subjected to three weeks of abuse. It’s just not right. It has to stop.”

‘Zero benefit’ for Red Bull

Horner insisted that Red Bull gained “zero benefit from an operational perspective.”

Asked if Red Bull gained an advantage, a defiant Horner replied: “Absolutely not. What are the relevant costs within the cap - this is where the interpretation comes from.

“Our view is that our relevant costs come within the cap. We are in talks with the FIA over mitigating circumstances.

“We had zero benefit from an operational perspective.

“Our submission was below the cap. We expect things to be challenged or clarified.

“Based on third-party accounting, the interpretation of the 52-page document was clear from our side.

“We absolutely do not feel that we had any advantage in 2021 or 2022. It is totally fictitious.”

How long could this take?

Red Bull, who maintain their innocence, must now decide whether to accept the ABA or challenge the FIA’s verdict.

Doing so would result in the matter being taken before an adjudication panel of independent judges to review the case and determine whether the party is guilty, and what penalty should be applied.

If Red Bull are still unsatisfied and opted to appeal, there is a possibility the case could go to the International Court of Appeal.

Horner warned the saga could drag on for “eight or nine months” but stressed that is not Red Bull’s intention.

“We want closure,” he explained.

“It is in the interests of everybody, the sport, to get this resolved as quickly as possible. There are many lessons that can be learned.”