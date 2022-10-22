The 21-year-old is set to become the first American to drive in F1 since Alexander Rossi in 2015 and would partner Alex Albon to complete Williams’ driver line-up for 2023, replacing Nicholas Latifi.

Sargeant has enjoyed a strong rookie year in the F2 championship to emerge as a frontrunner in the series, having claimed two feature race victories.

However, the American is not yet guaranteed an FIA superlicence that will allow him to race in F1 next year. To do so, Sargeant must leave next month’s final round in Abu Dhabi placed fifth or higher in the championship.

Sargeant currently lies third on 135 points but is just nine points clear of Jack Doohan, Jehan Daruvala and sixth-placed Enzo Fittipaldi and is at threat of dropping out of the position he requires if he suffers a shocker in the finale.

He currently has 28 points of the 40 required to earn a superlicence.

Capito announced Williams' plan on Saturday ahead of this weekend’s United States Grand Prix, one day after Sargeant made his F1 practice debut with the Grove-based outfit at COTA.

Sargeant will take part in two further practice sessions for Williams in Mexico and Abu Dhabi, as well as the post-season young driver test.

Capito said Williams believe Sargeant is "absolutely ready" to race in F1.

Sargeant’s impending promotion will leave just one seat left to fill on the F1 2023 grid - at Haas, with incumbent Mick Schumacher and Nico Hulkenberg in direct competition to be Kevin Magnussen’s teammate.