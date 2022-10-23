During the F1 United States Grand Prix it was reported by Sky that Ricciardo had “closed” negotiations to become a reserve driver - but not for Mercedes - with Red Bull speculated as the team in question.

But Ricciardo said: “I don’t, I don’t. For now, everything is just rumours.

“Am I talking? Yes. But there’s no pen on paper or anything like that yet.”

Ricciardo will be out of the F1 2023 driver line-up after McLaren opted to terminate his contract early, and replace him next season with Oscar Piastri.

Options such as Alpine and Haas came and went, and Ricciardo has long since admitted he won’t have a drive next year.

A reserve role for a team at the front of the grid has been mooted as a method of attracting offers for the following year.

“I still have ambitions for 2024,” Ricciardo sad.

“So I won’t completely disconnect from the sport, but obviously nothing’s guaranteed for 2024.

“I don’t have a seat that I can say I’m definitely going to be driving.

“But I’ll still be around and trying to put work in to be back.”

Ricciardo sits 12th in the F1 standings after a poor season with McLaren.