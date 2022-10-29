Verstappen will begin the F1 Mexico City Grand Prix on pole position with Mercedes duo George Russell and Hamilton behind him.

The Red Bull driver has won his second consecutive championship amid his team’s F1 cost cap saga having won a controversial first title at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

“People have told me that he doesn’t use my name,” Verstappen told the Mail on Sunday about his rival Hamilton.

“I was always taught that you have to respect what people have achieved in sport. I have no problem with what Lewis has achieved. He is one of the best ever.

“I know it is not only the car he has been driving. That helps. We all know that, but you still have to beat your team-mate and Lewis has done that consistently. I think you have to acknowledge the person has done an amazing job as well.”

Verstappen and Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez were booed by fans last week in the United States as the cost cap row rumbled on.

He reacted to that vitriol: “It’s not like football and all the abuse in the stadiums. It’s probably just frustration that has built up among fans of their particular driver who is not doing so well, or they don’t like me.

“I am not here to be liked and it’s not going to ruin my day. I am having a great time with my team. People can say what they like, but I am here to perform.”

Hamilton has three races left in 2022 to keep alive his stunning record of having won a race in each of his career seasons.

He has vowed to battle back in 2023 and challenge for an all-time record eighth championship.