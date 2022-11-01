‘Perfect’ Verstappen not getting credit he deserves - Horner

Having already wrapped up his second world championship with four races to spare in Japan, Verstappen set a new record for victories in a single season by winning Sunday’s Mexico City Grand Prix.

Verstappen’s triumph in Mexico marked his 14th win of the season and meant he surpassed the existing record jointly held by Michael Schumacher (2004) and former Red Bull driver Sebastian Vettel (2013).

The Dutchman has also broken Lewis Hamilton’s record for the most points scored in a single season, having racked up 416 points in just 20 rounds, underlining his dominance in 2022.

“I think that what Sebastian has achieved in his career puts him amongst the greats and one of the most successful drivers in our sport but I think Max, what we are seeing today and this year is very special,” Horner said.

“I sometimes think his achievements perhaps don’t receive the plaudits that they should, because I actually think what we’ve witnessed this year is an absolutely outstanding performance from a driver who is very much at the top of his game.”

When asked if he thinks this was the most single-dominant season he has ever seen from one driver, Horner replied: “There have been years of domination by Mercedes but I think as an individual driver, probably yes.

“He’s won the most grands prix in a year now within 20 races. On top of that, he’s won two sprint races. And he’s not won all of them from pole position. He’s had to fight and race for a lot of those victories.

“So I think when we look back at the end of the year, it is an absolutely outstanding year that Max has driven. He hasn’t put a wheel wrong, he’s been perfect throughout the season and it’s incredible the level of consistency that he’s been able to achieve.”

Despite insisting he has “never really been interested in stats”, Verstappen said he is “incredibly proud” of his feat.

“I just live in the moment, try to do the best I can every single weekend,” the double world champion said after his victory in Mexico.

“I try to win the races and that, for me, is the most important. Every single weekend when I go home, and I can say to myself that I maximised or close to that I'm happy.

“But a lot in Formula 1 depends on your whole package , right? And we have a great package and I'm just enjoying the moment.

“I’m not that interested in keeping in touch with every stat. But of course, it is an amazing season and of course I'm very happy with winning so many races.”